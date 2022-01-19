Harry Maguire on bench for Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named on the bench again for Wednesday's Premier League clash at Brentford.

The United captain was an unused substitute for the 2-2 draw at Villa Park at the weekend, after returning from a rib injury that had ruled him out of the previous two matches.

Sky Sports News has been told he is still not deemed 100 per cent fit enough to start the match, but he will continue his role as captain off the field.

Maguire has started 16 of United's 20 Premier League games this season and has made 27 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

The 28-year-old was signed by United for a world-record fee for a defender after joining from Leicester for £80m in August 2019.

But the former Hull City defender has come in for criticism for his United performances this season, with United conceding 29 Premier League goals and keeping only four clean sheets.

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.