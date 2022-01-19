Alfredo Morelos to miss Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm match after Columbia recall

Alfredo Morelos is set to miss Rangers' Old Firm game against Celtic next month after being recalled to the Colombia squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The fixture at Parkhead on February 2, live on Sky Sports, clashes with Colombia's matches against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1.

Image: Alfredo Morelos scored four league games in December

It comes after the original tie - which was due to take place on January 2 - was postponed for an earlier winter break following restrictions on fans attending matches.

Morelos, 25, will also miss Rangers' match against Ross County - live on Sky Sports.

His selection comes following Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata's injury that will rule him out for several weeks.

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez, Stiven Alzate of Brighton plus Everton's Yerry Mina have also been selected for the double-header.