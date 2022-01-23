Lucas Digne and Matty Cash struck by missile thrown by Everton fans - man charged by Merseyside Police

A man has been charged by Merseyside Police after Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were both struck by a bottle as they celebrated Aston Villa's opener at Everton.

Roger Tweedle, 19, of Walton, has been charged with assault and throwing an item onto the pitch. He was released on conditional bail to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on February 28.

Cash and Digne - who joined Villa from Everton two weeks ago - stayed on the floor momentarily before being able to continue the game, which ended 1-0 to the visitors.

Everton and police were able to identify the individual after analysing CCTV footage from Goodison Park.

Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa. — Everton (@Everton) January 22, 2022

An earlier Everton statement read: "Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

"Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa's goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players.

"Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects."

A tannoy announcement heard during the second half at Goodison Park said: "This is a club safety announcement. Should anyone be found throwing bottles or any other items on the pitch you will be arrested and banned from the club."

Following Villa's 1-0 win, Cash spoke to BT Sport about the incident: "It was crazy. It hit me straight on the head.

"It's not nice having that but we got three points, so we'll take that."

