Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder trains with Ajax reserves ahead of potential Brentford move

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax ahead of a potential return to the Premier League with Brentford.

Brentford have been finalising terms on a six-month contract for Eriksen, who revealed earlier this month that he "died for five minutes" when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.

Eriksen received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device. He will have to go through a rigorous medical and would need to be signed off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before being registered to play in the Premier League.

Legends are always welcome ♥️@ChrisEriksen8 is training with Jong Ajax this week. The Danish international is working to keep his fitness levels until he finds a new club. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 25, 2022

Eriksen left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with third-tier Swiss club FC Chiasso as he looks to build up his fitness.

The Dane, who has targeted a place in his country's squad for this year's World Cup, has now returned to Ajax where he is training with the reserve team.

He told the club's website: "I am very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long.

"All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That's the perfect foundation for me at the moment.

"I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible."

Jong Ajax coach John Heitinga added: "If a former player and, moreover, a self-trained product of ours knocks on the door of the club in this situation, we have no doubts, of course he's welcome back.

"It's great that he can train with us. Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth to move up."

Eriksen played 162 times for the Dutch side between 2009 and 2014 before joining Tottenham.

Paul Gilmour: Eriksen deal won't break Brentford's wage structure

Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour:

"Brentford are now in advanced talks over this deal to sign Christian Eriksen. It's close but it's not imminent. He's not in the country, but nevertheless, all parties are pretty much in agreement.

"It's a deal that is expected to go through provided everything goes well with the medical. It would cap a remarkable return to football after we saw at Euro 2020 he suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against Finland.

"This is not your average medical as you can imagine. The player is keen to play at the 2022 World Cup, but we're not expecting this deal to be completed in the next 48 hours.

"Brentford won't be breaking the wage structure, but it would still be a healthy Premier League salary. Personal terms aren't expected to be a problem, and provided all goes well with the medical, it would be an exciting signing.

"He's been training alone in Switzerland and now he feels ready to play football again and make an impact."

World-class creative talent

Eriksen was the undisputed king of assists during his six-and-a-half-year spell with Tottenham - ranking top for creating goals and carving chances in the Premier League during that time.

In addition, the Dane led for producing the spectacular with a league-topping 23 goals struck from outside the box, of which eight of those came from direct free-kicks.

The graphic below reveals the illustrious elite in his company, including the likes of Mesut Ozil, David Silva, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne - of which only the latter would notably exceed Eriksen for creative returns per 90.

In terms of positioning, Eriksen frequently topped the running metrics during his time at Tottenham and primarily operated centrally, midway inside the opposition half - creating chances from every angle.

His creative output declined at Inter Milan, failing to secure a regular starting berth before his horrific collapse at Euro 2020 last year - but Eriksen is an undisputed world-class talent and a stellar acquisition for Thomas Frank's side.

