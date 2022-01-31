Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder in talks over permanent move to Everton

Everton and Tottenham are in talks about a permanent deal for Dele Alli.

Discussions are understood to be at an early stage, though, with a long way still to go before a deal is completed.

The talks involve Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the north London club's managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Everton, however, will not be able to take another player on loan from a Premier League club once they have been loaned Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.

Only two domestic loans are allowed under the current rules and Everton have already signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa as part of the deal that saw Lucas Digne move to Villa Park earlier in the January window.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.