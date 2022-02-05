Premier League clubs on alert after Real Madrid exit Erling Haaland race - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid have put Premier League clubs on red alert after dropping out of the race for Erling Haaland.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace have put Rangers star Joe Aribo on the top of their shopping list for next season.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in the summer.

West Ham failed with a £55m deadline day transfer offer for Kalvin Phillips, with Leeds desperate to keep their star man.

Manchester United and Chelsea both want Blackburn teen sensation Ashley Phillips.

Neil Warnock is keen on a return to management - and on the radar of struggling Barnsley.

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on three central midfield transfer targets - Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Derby are exploring whether they can be saved from potential liquidation by an insurance policy worth just £2.5m.

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to reach pre-contract agreements with Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in the coming days.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is planning to 'refresh the squad' at the end of this season with preparations for the summer transfer window already under way.

Paul Collingwood is expected to be appointed interim England head coach for next month's Test series against West Indies.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City's players believe Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract to stay at the Etihad beyond next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino could be involved in an incredible football version of trading places in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Ralf Rangnick is facing a player revolt at Manchester United after doubling down on his claim that Jesse Lingard demanded to be left out of his squad.

Marcus Maddison, who quit football at 27 before performing a U-turn, has launched a fundraising page for a career-saving operation.

THE OBSERVER

Emma Hayes and Gareth Taylor, managers of Chelsea and Manchester City, echoed each other as they prepared for the teams' meeting at Kingsmeadow on Sunday by calling for an expansion of the Women's Super League.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to step up signing talks with loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Hearts have revealed they plan to launch a B team next season to take on Rangers and Celtic in the lower reaches of the Scottish game - if the SPFL continues without a reserve league.

SUNDAY MAIL

Juventus boss Max Allegri insists there is no bad blood with Aaron Ramsey after green-lighting the loan move to Rangers.

Wales boss Rob Page says Scottish football can help Aaron Ramsey end Scotland's World Cup dream.