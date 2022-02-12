Championship, League One and League Two highlights and round-up: Bournemouth win; Aleksandar Mitrovic equals Champiosnhip goals record

A late turnaround from Bournemouth at Blackpool kept them within six points of Fulham at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Blackpool were bidding for a fourth consecutive home win, and it looked like Josh Bowler might have given it to them with a fine strike in the 37th minute.

But Jamal Lowe equalised in the 86th minute and Siriki Dembele's injury-time effort gave the Cherries a valuable 2-1 victory.

Fulham had to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock against Hull, Aleksandar Mitrovic equalling the Championship's scoring record by netting his 31st of the season to clinch a 1-0 victory.

The surprise of the day came at Oakwell, where Barnsley claimed their first league victory since early November against QPR, who slip to fourth. The only goal of the 1-0 win came from Domingos Quina in the 74th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and AFC Bournemouth

Middlesbrough and Derby settled matters off the pitch this week, and on the pitch it was Boro who came out decisively on top, winning 4-1.

Four of the goals came in the first half. A Lee Buchanan own goal put Boro ahead, Max Bird equalised, before two quickfire goals just before half-time from Aaron Connolly and Matt Crooks gave the hosts daylight.

Substitute Duncan Watmore added gloss within moments of coming on to make it four in the 89th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby County

Birmingham claimed a valuable 3-0 victory over Luton despite a first-half protest from fans, who threw tennis balls onto the pitch, briefly halting the game.

Juninho Bacuna grabbed his first goal for the club in the 25th minute, with Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez both finding the net in the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Luton Town

An eventful afternoon in Reading saw the 10-man Royals beaten 3-2 by Coventry.

Lucas Joao's opener was cancelled out by goals from Dominic Hyam and Michael Rose either side of half-time.

Andy Yiadom drew Reading level again shortly afterwards but Junior Hoilett was sent off for a rash challenge and Coventry took advantage almost immediately through a lovely chip from Ian Maatsen.

Nottingham Forest salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw with Stoke despite ending the game with defender Joe Worrall in goal.

Forest had led through Brennan Johnson's 56th-minute goal but Josh Maja equalised and, with five minutes left, 'keeper Brice Samba took exception to a nudge from Phil Jagielka and hit him in the head.

That earned Samba a red card and, with the hosts having used all their substitutions, Worrall went in goal to face a penalty from Lewis Baker.

He was unable to save it but Forest dramatically equalised in injury time through Ryan Yates.

There were three late goals at Millwall, where the hosts were 2-1 winners over Cardiff, Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett scoring for the Lions before Joel Bagan made it a nervy finish.

Cameron Archer netted 10 minutes from time to earn Preston a 1-0 victory at Peterborough while Huddersfield and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw.

Sky Bet League One

Stephen Humphrys' winner helped Wigan close the gap on Rotherham at the top of League One after coming from behind to win 2-1 against Charlton.

The Addicks took the lead through Elliot Lee before Will Keane, back from injury, levelled from the penalty spot.

Humphrys' close-range shot in the 74th minute left the Latics in second, now six points behind the leaders.

Alex Neil began his reign as Sunderland manager with a 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon, extending the Black Cats' winless streak to four games.

The former Norwich and Preston boss was appointed on Friday, but his side went 1-0 down 20 minutes in after Luke McCormick slotted home from the penalty spot.

Alex Pritchard equalised with a 25-yard free-kick before goalscorer McCormick was dismissed after a second yellow card late in the game.

MK Dons remain in third despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Ipswich.

Bolton continued their good run of form with a 3-2 win over Oxford, who dropped out of the play-off places.

Billy Bodin put the U's in front but Declan John equalised just one minute later.

Marlon Fossey cancelled out another Bodin goal to go in at half-time at 2-2, but Amadou Bakayoko struck in the 86th minute to make it four wins from five for Wanderers.

Four second-half goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, George Hirst, Aiden O'Brien and Sean Raggett secured three points for Portsmouth against bottom-of-the-table Doncaster.

Accrington also scored four to beat struggling Crewe 4-1, with Tommy Leigh, Sean McConville and a double from Ross Sykes enough for Stanley before Daniel Agyei scored a consolation for the struggling Railwaymen in stoppage time.

Plymouth made it three wins in a row after Conor Grant's second-half strike was the difference against Shrewsbury, lifting the Pilgrims into the top six.

Chris Forino-Joseph rescued a point for Wycombe in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

Liam Cullen put the Imps 1-0 up five minutes in but Forino-Joseph struck in the 85th minute before Josh Scowen was dismissed in stoppage time.

Burton and Cambridge were also forced to share the spoils after drawing 2-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Gassan Ahadme's penalty put the Brewers in front two minutes in before Harvey Knibbs levelled in the 25th minute.

Burton retook the lead through Williams Kokolo in the second half but Sam Smith's 72nd-minute equaliser earned Cambridge a point.

Two quickfire first-half goals from Alfie May and Charlie Raglan helped make it back-to-back wins for Cheltenham against Fleetwood.

Jonathan Obika salvaged a point with a late goal for Morecambe against fellow relegation strugglers Gillingham, who had initially gone 1-0 up through Ryan Jackson.

Sky Bet League Two

Kane Wilson's equaliser saw Forest Green extend their unbeaten run in Sky Bet League Two to 19 games as they drew 1-1 at Sutton.

Fellow promotion-chasers United - themselves now unbeaten in 10 games - took the lead through Kenny Davis in the 37th minute but Wilson struck on the hour mark to ensure the points were shared.

Rovers' lead at the top of the table was extended to 11 points as second-placed Tranmere slipped to a 1-0 defeat at struggling Walsall.

Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler were in charge of the Saddlers after Matt Taylor was sacked following seven straight defeats and Conor Wilkinson's 85th-minute penalty gave the caretaker duo a winning start.

Northampton remain in third after a goalless draw against Port Vale but Exeter are within two points of the automatic promotion places after stretching their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-0 win away at Bradford.

Kieran Phillips scored the only goal a minute before the break as the Grecians kept a fifth clean sheet in those seven matches.

Mansfield are another side on a long run without defeat and they made it 11 games with a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers.

Newport needed an 89th-minute stunner from Mickey Demetriou to snatch a 3-3 draw against 10-man Oldham.

County went ahead in the 14th minute through Ryan Haynes but Davis Keillor-Dunn levelled things up 14 minutes later.

A Dom Telford goal five minutes before the break had the Exiles back ahead but Mike Fondop-Talom had another equaliser four minutes after the interval before Dylan Bahamboula was sent off for Latics with 21 minutes to go.

Despite being down to 10 men, Oldham went back ahead in the 82nd minute through Fondop-Talom's second before Demetriou had the final say.

Basement-boys Scunthorpe were brought back down to earth after their midweek win over Walsall as they lost 3-0 to Swindon.

Harry McKirdy opened the scoring in the 58th minute before Josh Davison made it two with 20 minutes to go and netted his second from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Tobi Sho-Silva's 86th-minute penalty earned Carlisle a point with a 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Colchester.

Omari Patrick opened the scoring for Carlisle nine minutes after the break but Tommy Smith and Tyreik Wright turned the game on its head before Sho-Silva kept the gap between the two teams closest to the relegation zone at three points.

There was more late drama at Rochdale as the home side fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Harrogate.

Alex Pattison opened the scoring after just three minutes for Town and while Max Clark hit back, a Pattison penalty and a goal from Jack Diamond put the visitors in command before Abraham Odoh and Tahvon Campbell made sure the points were shared.

Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell were on target as Salford beat Leyton Orient 2-0, while Hartlepool beat Crawley 1-0 thanks to Omar Bogle's goal.