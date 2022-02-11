Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United interim boss responds to claims of training discontent

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick brushed off reports the squad find his training methods outdated by saying the team's development is "obvious".

The report from ESPN also claimed United's players were jokingly calling assistant Chris Armas, who is American, Ted Lasso, behind his back - and it is not the first story of discontent since Rangnick's arrival.

It follows disappointing results against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and Burnley in the Premier League, leaving United with little chance of silverware this season and a slight dent in their hopes of a top-four finish.

Rangnick feels the team are taking great strides - and says that it is a result of the work he and his coaching staff are putting in on the training ground.

Asked what he made of the reports, he said: "Nothing to be honest, I have not read any newspapers and don't know about those articles.

"The way the team has developed over the past couple of weeks is obvious tactically, and that is because of the work we are doing in training - both on the pitch and in video analysis."

'The players realise there has been good development'

Rangnick also said the players themselves are aware of the progress they have made, but need to start delivering good performances across the full 90 minutes if they are to take the next step.

Image: Paul Pogba celebrates his goal against Burnley

United have gone 1-0 up in both of their last two matches against Middlesbrough and Burnley, missing an abundance of chances in each game, and failing to react after an equaliser.

Rangnick hopes this can change with two challenging matches - Southampton on Saturday and Brighton on Tuesday - on the horizon in the league, with United now down to sixth after Arsenal beat Wolves.

Image: United players were left disappointed as Burnley fought back to draw on Tuesday

"I think it is important that the players have realised that there has been a good development in the past few weeks, in possession and without the ball," he added.

"They realise that we controlled the game, but then if we conceded a goal, we should stick to the game plan and not lose our shape and lose composure.

"This was the most harmful part of it that we just didn't stick to that game plan, we didn't have the same positioning on the pitch.

"Hopefully in the next games if we have the same amount of opportunities, we score more than one goal. This is an issue, we have to be more effective."

