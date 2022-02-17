Scottish Premiership: The stats behind the tightest title race for years

The tightest Scottish Premiership title race for years continues on Sunday when Celtic host Dundee and Rangers travel to Dundee United - live on Sky Sports. Here we take a look at the stats behind what is shaping up to be a thrilling climax to the season in Scotland...

It is the tightest Scottish title race since 2010-11 when Walter Smith's Rangers finished a point ahead of Celtic and the closest at this stage of a season since 2008-09 when the Old Firm rivals were level on points after 26 games, Smith's Rangers going on to win the title by four points.

With a 100 per cent record of seven wins from seven Scottish Premiership games since Christmas, Celtic have made up seven points on Rangers to give themselves a one-point lead over their bitter rivals after 26 games.

The title race... Rangers came back from the winter break with a six-point advantage over Celtic, but Ange Postecoglou's side are now a point ahead of their rivals with 12 games to go.



February's Old Firm win at Celtic Park was a significant night in this title race but Rangers responded with convincing wins over Hearts and Hibernian to keep the pressure on in the battle for top spot.



Both clubs have new signings, including the likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo to help with their push for the trophy.



The pride of being crowned champions will be more than enough for the fans, but this season's Premiership title comes with an even bigger prize. A place in the Champions League is all but guaranteed. With that comes a cash injection of £30m and rising.



There's little, if any, margin for error over the coming weeks for both clubs so strap yourself in for a battle that could go down to the final weekend of the season.

So, what's changed for the top two since Christmas?

In simple terms, Celtic have scored more goals and conceded less which has led to the seven straight wins. The Hoops have scored 18 in this recent period and have outscored their xG of 16.7. Rangers have scored 14, which is two fewer than their xG of 16.13.

Liel Abada has led the way for Celtic with eight goal involvements (five goals and three assists), three more than any other Premiership player, while Matt O'Riley's arrival has brought fresh guile to the side which has seen him create a league high 20 chances.

In addition, Celtic have conceded only four goals across the seven games compared to seven conceded by Rangers. Mistakes have crept into Rangers' play since Christmas and they have made a Premiership high three errors leading to goals since December 25 as Celtic have ramped up the pressure on them. They had made two errors leading to goals in their first 19 league games this season.

Errors leading to goals since Christmas... Rangers 3 Hibernian 2 Motherwell 2 Three teams 1 Celtic 0

This was reflected in dropped points for Rangers against Ross County when errors led to a 3-3 draw following the concession of a 96th-minute Matthew Wright goal in a game where Rangers had 25 shots to their hosts' six and an xG of 3.49 to 2.16.

Overall, fine margins, but since Christmas Rangers have seen their level drop and Celtic have taken advantage with flawless form.

Rangers in Scottish Premiership this season... Before Christmans Per game Since Christmas 2 Points 2.5 19.5 Shots 17.7 38.2 Passes into box 30.1 0.7 Goals conceded 1 6.5 Shots faced 8.6 2.6 Shots on target faced 3.3

On Sunday, Rangers travel to Dundee Utd live on Sky Sports Football. The Light Blues lost 1-0 at Tannadice in August when Jamie Robson scored the only goal with what was United's only shot of the second half. Rangers will be keen to keep the pressure on Celtic and avoid back-to-back defeats at Dundee Utd for the first time since 2007 under Craig Levein.

Key Celtic pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 27: Hibs (a), Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a)

Feb 27: Hibs (a), Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a) Key Rangers pre-split fixtures to note: Feb 20: Dundee Utd (a), Feb 27: Motherwell (h), Mar 5: Aberdeen (h), Apr 3: Celtic (h)

Rangers have failed to win any of their last three away league games and come up against a Dundee Utd side who have not conceded in their last four games. They will be keen to ensure that they don't add to their tally of dropped points this season, which, at 16, is already more than the 12 points dropped in the whole of last season.

Rangers will feel like there can be no more slip-ups as they hunt back-to-back top division titles for the first time since 2011 and fans will be hoping for maximum points from their next five games before trying to gain revenge for their chastening defeat on February 2 in the third Old Firm meeting of the season on April 3 at Ibrox.

Celtic and Rangers - Remaining fixtures before Scottish Premiership splits Celtic (P26, 63pts, GD+42) Rangers (P26, 62pts, GD+34) Sunday Dundee (h) Dundee United (a) - Live on Sky Sports February 27 Hibernian (a) - Live on Sky Sports Motherwell (h) March 2 St Mirren (h) St Johnstone (a) March 5 Aberdeen (h) March 6 Livingstone (a) - Live on Sky Sports March 19 Ross County (h) March 20 Dundee (a) - Live on Sky Sports April 3 Rangers (a) - Live on Sky Sports Celtic (h) - Live on Sky Sports April 9 St Johnstone (h) April 10 St Mirren (a) - Live on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Sunday February 20

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday March 2

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 6

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 20

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon

Sunday April 10

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon

