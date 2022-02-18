Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Sunday as Wolves host Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win at Tottenham in the Premier League.

Team News: Wolves boss Bruno Lage confirmed he has no injury concerns for the first time since he joined the club as his side prepares to face Leicester on Sunday.

Joao Moutinho resumed full training on Thursday after he missed the last two Premier League games with a calf injury.

Lage has also been boosted with the return of Pedro Neto - who missed 10 months of action with a knee injury - and the 21-year-old winger could potentially make his first appearance of the season this weekend.

Hwang Hee-Chan came off the bench in the final minutes of Wolves 2-0 win at Tottenham last week and is in contention to play more minutes while defenders Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera have also returned to full training.

Wolves provisional squad... Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Mosquera Toti, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang, Campbell.

Leicester have been assessing James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu after both had to come off late on in the Europa Conference League win over Randers on Thursday.

Midfielder Maddison departed the field having felt "unwell" and "a little bit faint", boss Brendan Rodgers said, and defender Soyuncu subsequently followed due to a knee issue.

Checks are being made on Luke Thomas (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira as well, while the game comes too soon for Wesley Fofana to make a comeback. The Foxes also have James Justin, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad... Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Jones Knows prediction

What happens when one of the best defences meets the worst? Probably a home win.

Bruno Lage's team have conceded the fewest goal from open play in the Premier League this season (10) - conceding just one in the last 12 league encounters. Meanwhile, Leicester have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League away games and have conceded 41 Premier League, goals which is 16 more than at this same stage last season.

Wolves have not lost a game when they have scored this season, either. Home win it is, then.

Image: Leander Dendoncker celebrates giving Wolves a 2-0 lead at Tottenham

Wolves are a powerful side and it does not take a genius to discover that Leicester are most probably going to struggle keeping them at bay from set pieces. Whatever the Foxes try in terms of their defensive set up, just keeps on failing. Craig Dawson's winner for West Ham last weekend means Leicester have conceded a Premier League-high 14 goals from set-pieces (excludes penalties) and 11 goals from corners this season.

The anytime goalscorer odds surrounding Max Kilman (10/1), Roman Saiss (13/2), Conor Coady (11/1) and Leander Dendoncker (13/2) are all worth a look but I am more focused on the shot market surrounding Dendoncker as a confident play.

Joao Moutinho's absence has also opened the door to Dendoncker to play in midfield and his strength is driving into the box, picking up loose balls as seen by his goal against Tottenham. He has had five shots on goal and six touches in the opposition box in his last three games which has triggered my interest in the 11/8 with Sky Bet for him to have two shots on goal in this one.

Opta stats...

Wolves are winless in their last five Premier League games against Leicester (D3 L2), failing to score a single goal in this run.

Wolves have won just one of their last five Premier League home games (D2 L2), beating Southampton 3-1 last month. Indeed, just 38% of their points have come in home games this season (14/37), the lowest ratio in the division this term.

Leicester are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), last having a longer run without victory in the competition between January and February 2019 under Claude Puel (6 - D1 L5).

Wolves' 23 Premier League games this season have seen just 38 goals scored (F21 A17). Their average of 1.65 goals-per-game is the second lowest in an English top-flight campaign, after Liverpool in 1970-71 (1.57).

Leicester City are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, shipping 23 goals in their 10 games on the road this term. Overall, they've conceded in each of their last 17 Premier League away games, since a goalless draw at Wolves 378 days ago.

How to follow: Watch Wolves vs Leicester live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City Sunday 20th February 4:00pm

Image: Premier League clips and highlights

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.



You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.



Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Premier League Preview: Can Spurs trip Man City up at the Etihad? | Race for the top four continues with Man Utd, Wolves and Leicester all in action

In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Joe Shread and Ali Muzaffar to discuss a thrilling weekend of Premier League fixtures as Tottenham travel to Manchester City on Saturday while Manchester United, Wolves and Leicester continue to compete for the top four on Sunday.

PART ONE | After thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League this week, Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football. Pep Guardiola's side have been imperious in the Premier League this season - can anyone stop the Citizens? Joe Shread and Ali Muzaffar also take a look at Antonio Conte's comments about Tottenham's squad being made weaker after the January transfer window. Will Conte still be at the club next season?

PART TWO | The stage is set for another Roses Derby as Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on Super Sunday. The Red Devils managed to beat Brighton in their midweek fixture, but their poor performances on the pitch have been followed by rumours of disharmony in the dressing room. Meanwhile, Leeds have struggled to build on their impressive return to the Premier League last season and could face a relegation battle if their form does not improve.

Joe and Ali discuss Leicester's clash with Wolves, with both teams competing for a place in European competition next season. Wolves look to be a revitalised side under Bruno Lage, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have endured a series of difficult results amid injury troubles and defensive woes.

Finally, the pair give their verdict on who will finish in the top four this season and claim a coveted position in next season's Champions League. Tune in to find out who they pick…