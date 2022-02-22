Leeds United identify fans and hand CCTV footage to police after Man Utd players struck by missiles

Leeds United have identified a "small number of supporters" who threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday's defeat by Manchester United at Elland Road.

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated retaking the lead in their 4-2 Premier League victory.

Leeds have passed CCTV footage on to West Yorkshire Police and will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found guilty of an offence.

A Leeds statement read: "Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday's match have already been identified.

"As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police, who will seek to arrest the individuals using the information provided by the club.

"Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation. They will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

"These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year. We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated."

West Yorkshire Police made nine arrests during the game for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

The FA confirmed to Sky Sports News it is aware of the matter and is looking into it, while Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We had a large group of 70 people who turned up in Leeds without tickets and they were swiftly identified and issued section 35 dispersal notices before the game and were not allowed to enter the grounds.

"We also made a handful of arrests for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order."

Both managers condemned the incident after the game at Elland Road.

"As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United," Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick said. "I don't think that anything happened in the end. Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal.

"Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.

"At times we had to cool down things on the pitch a little bit but this is what I did when I walked onto the pitch (during a late melee). I didn't want anything to happen - no yellow or red cards. In moments like this, I think it's important to try and cool things down."

His Leeds counterpart, Marcelo Bielsa, said he did not see the incidents involving objects being thrown but condemned such actions, adding: "Any excess other than sporting should not be approved," he said. "I can't evaluate what you spoke about because I didn't see it."

