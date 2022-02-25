Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back Watford to draw at Manchester United

Fresh from tipping Harry Maguire to score a header at 20/1, Jones Knows is back with an array of insight, predictions and best bets for a busy weekend.

Southampton vs Norwich, Friday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Only five teams have won more points in the last nine games than Southampton and I don't see too many problems here if they continue to play with such dynamism and confidence. It's just a shame the markets are in agreement with only 1/2 with Sky Bet available for a home win.

Dean Smith has been speaking about Norwich's exceptional counter-attacking at Liverpool, praising their 29 total number of final third entries at Anfield. While it's fair to assess his boys played with great enthusiasm and endeavour, that statistic was actually the lowest produced by any visiting team at Anfield this season and only Leicester's 1-0 win over Liverpool saw a team produce fewer final third entries against Jurgen Klopp's men than Norwich managed.

To put it into context, Saints managed 63 on their visit there. So, for Smith to be pointing towards that as a reason for hope is a little misleading. I remain fully convinced they'll finish bottom of the Premier League this season, despite the clear improvement in their defensive structure.

I'm having an interest in the attacking performance of Kyle Walker-Peters, should he play down the left. The full-back is given a huge amount of licence to get forward in Ralph Hansenhuttl's system with Mohamed Elyounoussi playing more inwardly in midfield.

That has resulted in Walker-Peters having 14 shots on goal in his 15 appearances when starting at left-back as his tendency to cut in on his right foot opens up the possibilities for digs at goal. Against the worst team in the league, Saints should be dominating for large periods so Walker-Peters stands out in the player shots market.

He's 4/6 with Sky Bet for one, 3/1 for two and even the 11/1 for three shouldn't be ruled out. He's overpriced to score, too, at 22/1 - something he has done in two of his last five games.

Leeds vs Tottenham, Saturday 12.30pm

Taking advantage of the lack of organisation in the Leeds ranks from set-pieces seems to be a sensible strategy considering we've pinpointed big-priced winners like Harry Maguire, Joel Matip - even if he netted driving from deep - and Virgil Van Dijk to score over the past week.

Only Leicester have conceded more goals from corners than Leeds since they were promoted (20).

Oddly, Spurs have only scored twice from corners this season - only Manchester United have netted fewer times.

However, they are a forceful team and do target set-piece situations under Antonio Conte so backing them to profit from this avenue is the way to go. The tricky part is nailing the colours to a particular player.

I'm siding with Ben Davies based on his threat from open play too as he does like to join in on overloads down the left. He hasn't scored in over five years in the Premier League but has been threatening to do so this season, racking up an expected goals total of 1.24, including an effort that was blocked away by Nick Pope in the defeat to Burnley. He is 66/1 to score first and 22/1 anytime in a game that involves the two most inconsistent teams in the Premier League. A predictors nightmare in that regard.

Brentford vs Newcastle, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

If you offered both teams the draw now? They'd shake hands and say move on.

Newcastle impressed again with their defensive structure at West Ham and now look a tough team to put away.

Meanwhile, Brentford may have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games but performance levels remain consistently better than the results they are getting, especially at home. Apart from against Manchester City, on all occasions this season when they have not won the match at home, Thomas Frank's side have won the expected-goals battle - even in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool and the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

It is a process which is actually the sixth-best home record in the Premier League when it comes to expected goals. A draw it is for this one.

Having given Joe Willock man of the match during my reporting duties on Newcastle's game with West Ham last weekend, he's very much got my attention for this game. Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for Willock in this system where he can utilise his clever runs into dangerous areas. It's taking him into great positions which has rocketed his shots per game average. In his last four, he has had 14 shots at goal with three of those on target. Brentford have faced the fourth most shots on target of any team this season so the 11/10 with Sky Bet for Willock to have one or more shots to hit the target is a cracker.

Image: Joe Willock celebrates his equaliser for Newcastle

Respect also needs to be given to his 5/1 odds in the anytime scorer market too. His expected goals data from the past four matches has him as the second most dangerous Newcastle attacker and remember, this is a player that scored in seven consecutive matches last season. His goal at West Ham could send him on another streak.

Brighton vs Aston Villa, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

I'm looking to oppose Brighton and goals in an encounter that involves two teams that are meandering in mid-table that also have problems in attack.

Graham Potter's men have only landed the odds for their backers in three of their last 19 matches, so the 23/20 with Sky Bet on a home win is easily swerved, especially with Aston Villa arriving on the back of an awful defensive performance in the defeat to Watford. Steven Gerrard had them supremely organised in the first few weeks of the job and he'll have them set up and motivated to restrict the hosts here. That should make for a cagey, no-thrills game involving two attacks that are struggling for confidence and rhythm in their final third play.

The under 2.5 goals line has a price of 4/5 with Sky Bet which looks appealing on the chances of both teams scoring one goal or fewer each.

In their last 23 games, Brighton have scored one or less in 78 per cent of their matches, while Villa are hitting that ratio in 57 per cent of their games since Steven Gerrard joined. With both teams without a goal in their last two matches, the chances of a goal-heavy match look slim so the 55 per cent chance of the under 2.5 goal line should be a little higher.

If attacking odds-on shots isn't your thing then perhaps backing the draw and under 2.5 goals - siding with 0-0 or 1-1 - is the way to play this at 100/30 with Sky Bet.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

If Burnley can get enough space to push Crystal Palace back towards their own goal then there is a strong possibility of Sean Dyche's men causing plenty of carnage in their box. I'm happy to back Burnley to get a result.

Palace conceded their 10th goal of the season from a corner in the win over Watford and as they reminded us in midweek, Burnley are so astute at making life dangerous for the opposition from set-pieces. And, like against Spurs, Ben Mee is the man I want to invest in.

The Burnley defender showed in the previous meeting this season his love for playing Palace, scoring his third goal against the Eagles. He had two shots in that match, too. In total he has had 0.95 shots per game this season - only Aymeric Laporte, Joel Matip and Antonio Rudiger average a higher ratio in terms of centre-backs getting shots away. If he hits that mark in this game then the 4/5 with Sky Bet for him to have one or more shots really should land quite comfortably.

I'll also have a bit of the 22/1 on him to score first.

Image: Ben Mee heads Burnley in front against Spurs

Manchester United vs Watford, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Roy Hodgson's style of play will win no awards in terms of entertainment factor, but he's already shown that it will yield some results along the way. His recent results against Manchester United certainly make the argument for Watford getting something this weekend quite appealing, especially with United still struggling to find cohesion and rhythm in their play.

Hodgson is unbeaten in his last three visits to Old Trafford, winning twice with Crystal Palace as his defensive block has managed to stifle the United front line. A 4-1 defeat in midweek certainly doesn't read well on paper but Palace were quite clinical with the limited chances they were offered up in the first half which changed the complexion of the game.

Having a swing at the 17/2 for an away win did tempt me but United have only lost one of their last 19 games (not including penalty shootouts) in all competitions since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's not the United of old, but they get results. Let's play the draw at 17/4 with Sky Bet.

Everton vs Manchester City, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

I'm taking a view that Everton are an appealing betting proposition to me in their home games under Frank Lampard - not this one though.

They are meeting Manchester City at the worst possible time. Tottenham may have just poked the bear.

Under Pep Guardiola, City are a very dangerous proposition the game immediately after a defeat. In their last 18 games after a defeat in any competition, they are unbeaten, winning 17 of those matches to an aggregate score of 63-8.

Frank Lampard will be trying to use the Goodison Park crowd to press high and force City back, which in other words, they'll play straight into City's hands. It should mean an entertaining game is on the cards but the Everton goal is going to get a relentless workout.

I can't see much scope for a betting angle in the match result markets so I've headed to the player shots market.

Image: Aymeric Laporte celebrates his equaliser

Aymeric Laporte looks a fine bet to have a headed shot on target at 11/2 with Sky Bet. Manchester City are averaging over five shots at goal per 90 minutes from set-piece situations - only Liverpool average more. Laporte is a huge threat from those. Only Shane Duffy averages more shots on goal when it comes to centre-backs to have played 500 minutes or more than Laporte (1.34) this season. Considering 10 of those efforts have been headers, against such a disorganised team defensively like Everton, his odds are too big to register a header on target.

West Ham vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

My view that West Ham are a team to oppose in the coming weeks was only strengthened by their lacklustre attacking showing in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Yet again, I thought the Hammers lacked imagination and were second best for large periods in that draw. A similar story could be said in their previous four fixtures against Watford, Leicester, Kidderminster and Manchester United. In the last five games, the Hammers have scored seven goals but their attacking process is on the wane, registering just a total of 13 shots on target. That's an average of just 2.6 per 90 minutes. Just for context, Liverpool had 15 shots on target against Leeds on Wednesday.

The last team West Ham need right now is Wolves, who have conceded just 20 goals in 25 Premier League games this season - only Chelsea (18) and Man City (17) have shipped fewer. Bruno Lage's team also were comfortable 2-0 winners when the teams met in the corresponding fixture earlier this season. Despite all this, West Ham are favourites. That makes little sense to me and Wolves should be backed with confidence with the 5/1 on them to win to nil with Sky Bet standing out.

Carabao Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

I told myself that going cold turkey on backing corner markets was the best step for me. But I've been drawn back here by Liverpool's price to win more corners than Chelsea at 5/6 with Sky Bet.

Since Chelsea have had to change playing without the natural width of their wing-backs, their average corner count has dropped from 6.8 per 90 minutes with Reece James to 5.4 without him. That may not sound an alarming drop but Chelsea are a much narrower team in this back-four system that doesn't use their full-backs as attacking weapons. And with Hakim Ziyech liking to cut in from the right, the chances of Chelsea winning corners down the channels have dried up.

They lost the corner count 6-4 at home to Lille and drew it 4-4 vs Crystal Palace. Now they face a genuine world-class team that just might run amok down the channels.

Liverpool have won the corner race in 29 of their 33 games across the Premier League and Champions League this season (87 per cent strike-rate), including in both fixtures against Chelsea. Imagine my surprise then when odds of 5/6 with Sky Bet popped up, implying that Liverpool stand a 54.55 per cent chance of winning the corner race. With the likely game-state of Chelsea happy to soak up pressure added to the corner data, I'd have that nearer 75 per cent. Take advantage of that edge in a game that looks hard to call in terms of the match result.

Five of the last 14 League Cup finals have gone to extra-time and this one may go that way too. Just back the corners.

Jones Knows best bets...