FA Cup fifth-round: Middlesbrough look to shock Tottenham as Peterborough host Manchester City

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said it would be an "incredible achievement" if his side can reach the FA Cup quarter-final.

Boro's reward for knocking out Manchester United in the fourth round is a home tie with Tottenham on Tuesday, with a spot in the last eight on offer.

It would be another huge scalp if Boro, who lost 3-2 at Barnsley on Saturday, could get past Spurs and Wilder says it will be a big ask.

"Personally, it really doesn't mean anything to me. I'm a club man, a team man and a team player," he said in his pre-match press conference, reported by the Gazette.

"What does it mean for the football club and what can it do for the football club? I think that is a better question.

"What would it mean for the club to get into the quarter-final of the FA Cup? I think it would be an incredible achievement but obviously we understand, as we did when we went to Old Trafford, that a lot of things will have to go for us and we'll have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves the best possible opportunity.

"We'll certainly have to be better than we were in the first 15 minutes at Oakwell on Saturday."

Having already seen off United at Old Trafford in a televised tie, their run in the competition could be a handy financial earner for the club.

"This run will definitely help us financially, and I will be asking the question at the end of the season as all managers do," Wilder added.

"But the owner gives an incredible amount of backing to myself, and has done for previous managers too.

"We're not a football club that plays 'football casino' where we're gambling. There has to be a level of respect and a sensible approach for long-term success.

"Some supporters will always want their club to chuck everything at it but I think our supporters are realistic in terms of what Steve [Gibson] has done for the football club, and what he will continue to do."

Tuesday's fifth-round ties

Team news: Peterborough boss Grant McCann has hinted he will make changes to his side for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Manchester City.

McCann returned for a second stint in charge of Posh last week but was unable to prevent them losing 3-0 at home to Hull on Saturday.

While he has no fresh injury concerns following the defeat, the quick turnaround means he is likely to shuffle his pack.

Dan Butler (ankle), Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to feature for Man City. The full-back has indicated to manager Pep Guardiola he is willing to play despite being affected by the situation in his homeland.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who regularly features in cup games, is out with a shoulder problem.

Guardiola will now decide whether to stick with usual number one Ederson or bring in veteran Scott Carson.

Team news: Middlesbrough will welcome back FA Cup hero Matt Crooks for the fifth-round visit of Tottenham.

Crooks scored the goal against Manchester United that sent the fourth-round tie to extra time, with Boro going on to win on penalties, but has been serving a two-match suspension in the league.

Riley McGree missed the 3-2 defeat at Barnsley on Saturday with a knock and he will be assessed before kick-off.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season.

None of Tottenham's injured players are fit for the long trip north. Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) and Lucas Moura (knock) all miss out.

Antonio Conte could choose to start Steven Bergwijn, Sergio Reguilon or Emerson Royal if he wanted to refresh his squad.

Spurs named four academy players on the bench during the 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday.

One of those was 17-year-old Dane Scarlett, who came on for the final five minutes.

"I don't give a gift to my players, even if you're 17 years old," Conte said. "I think Dane is working hard, he is a really good prospect from the academy. At this moment for sure the best prospect from the academy.

"Dane has to continue to work very hard. We have to find the best solution in training because in the past he had many, many injuries.

"But he has great potential, he's only 17, he has to continue to improve, to grow, to understand and to think about football.

"It was a signal for him because he deserved this opportunity to play a few minutes. I don't give a gift to anybody. They have to deserve this opportunity."

Team news: Crystal Palace will again be without Nathan Ferguson due to a hamstring problem, while Joel Ward is struggling with a groin issue.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira is expected to make changes from the side that started against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard all pushing for spots in the XI.

Martin Kelly could also come into the side at right-back.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill could make changes to his team following Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Bournemouth in the Championship. Josef Bursik is set to start in goal, while Josh Maja could lead the line.

Abdallah Sima, Mario Vrancic and Harry Souttar will miss the game through injury.

Wednesday's fifth-round ties

Thursday's fifth-round tie

