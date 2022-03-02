EA Sports has 'initiated processes' to remove Russian teams from FIFA video games

EA Sports has "initiated processes" to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from its FIFA products.

The video game developer says it is also "actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from EA Sports read: "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

"In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

"We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates."

Roman Abramovich willing to listen to offers for Chelsea

Kaveh Solhekol updates us on Roman Abramovich's situation at Chelsea and whether he would be able to sell the club if he wishes.

Roman Abramovich is willing to listen to offers for Chelsea amid fears of UK sanctions, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

Earlier this week, Labour MP Chris Bryant used Parliamentary Privilege to also reveal Abramovich is selling his UK home and another flat, telling the House of Commons the Russian billionaire is "terrified of being sanctioned".

It now appears Chelsea's owner is looking to sell the football club too.

Abramovich is owed £1.5billion by Chelsea after buying the club in a £140m deal in 2003.

Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

Everton have suspended all commercial and sponsorship activities with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota with immediate effect in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Everton have suspended all commercial and sponsorship activities with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota with immediate effect in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Premier League club will remove all signage and messaging relating to USM, owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, around the club and the training ground. Megafon sponsor the club's women's shirts, which will now be rebranded.

The Toffees matchday programme will also be reprinted without any reference to Russian-backed sponsorship. Sky Sports News understands the entire rebranding move will cost the club around £500,000.