Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea head coach has 'no problem' staying at club despite Roman Abramovich's plan to sell

Thomas Tuchel says he has "no problem" remaining Chelsea head coach despite Roman Abramovich's plan to sell up, insisting he "loves everything about the club".

Russian billionaire Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003 and bankrolled the club on their way to winning 19 major trophies, announced his intention to sell on Wednesday in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old has already received offers for Chelsea, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American investor Todd Boehly understood to be two of the parties interested.

Tuchel, who was appointed under Abramovich's ownership in January 2021, admits the owner's decision to sell has created "uncertainty", but has no doubts about his own future.

Asked if he would have a problem remaining at Stamford Bridge, the head coach said: "No, the opposite of a problem staying here.

"I said many times that I love working in the Premier League, I love to be in England and feel the tradition and the love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be.

"Chelsea is, for me, the perfect fit. I love to be here, I love everything about the club and hopefully it continues.

"There is uncertainty, but isn't there always for a football manager? I'm used to it on different levels. This is quite the level, I have to be honest, but I am positive and hope things will end well."

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Thomas Tuchel has a contract until 2024 and, having dealt with him for a while and knowing the type of person that he is, I don't think he's going to walk out on Chelsea because of Abramovich's decision to sell the club. But change can disrupt everything. If new owners come in, will they want their own person to be the manager? On the face of it, why wouldn't you want Tuchel to be a part of your plans? He's won the Champions League and the Club World Cup. I don't get any sense from him that he's not committed to Chelsea. But in the long term, who knows what will happen?

However, the sense I'm getting is that, if the club is sold, then Bruce Buck, the chairman, and Marina Granovskaia, the director, are unlikely to stay.

