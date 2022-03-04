Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls for unity amid Old Firm friendly fall out | Aaron Ramsey returns for Aberdeen game

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged the Rangers fans to focus on supporting the team as they look to make up ground on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Plans for an Old Firm friendly in Australia later this year have been met with criticism from both sides, with Rangers fans groups labelling the venture "disgusting" and "despicable".

The clubs are to take part in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup when domestic football shuts down for the Qatar World Cup in November, alongside Australian A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists their Australia trip is in the club's best interests as he reminds his players to focus only on their next game

Van Bronckhorst believes it is a positive move for the club.

He said: "We know there's going to be a big gap during the World Cup. The club is looking for friendly games, not only in that window, but the international windows we have.

"I think it's an opportunity for the club to go there, to play for our fans in Australia and the club has made the decision because they do everything in the best interest of the club.

"For me, we just have to respect that decision and play a good couple of friendlies in Australia."

Image: Rangers fans show a banner against the friendly in Australia during their 1-0 win at St Johnstone

The Ibrox side go into this Saturday's clash with Aberdeen three points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race with just nine league games left.

"My message is clear - we need all the support we have," Van Bronckhorst said.

"Of course, they are entitled to their opinion. They weren't happy with the friendly obviously, but they also supported us.

"In the end, we have to be successful, I think they are more than capable of supporting the team because we want to be successful this season.

"I have no doubt the supporters will be fully behind us against Aberdeen and that's all that matters."

Rangers have yet to beat the Dons this season, with the last meeting ending in a 1-1 draw.

Image: Aaron Ramsey is available after injury

Aaron Ramsey will return to the squad for the game after injury with Ryan Jack and Filip Helander also in contention.

The midfielder has played just 94 minutes since joining on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day and has yet to start a league match for the Ibrox side.