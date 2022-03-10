David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 37. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

West Brom vs Huddersfield, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom head into the weekend in the bottom half of the Championship table, which is quite remarkable really considering where they really ought to be. Although they did finally get a first win under Steve Bruce last week.

Huddersfield are on a remarkable run. They will hope that defeat in the FA Cup on Monday won't halt their league momentum. This is a chance to keep the pressure on Bournemouth, I think they will stay unbeaten but it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Live EFL Friday 11th March 7:30pm

Barnsley vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Barnsley were so, so close to a massive win in midweek, and it was gutting for them to lose two crucial points against Stoke so late on.

There should be more confidence there, but this is a big ask. Fulham are cruising back into the Premier League, and this should be one stop that takes them three points closer to promotion.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

It's been a poor week for Bournemouth. They threw away a lead at Preston last weekend, then failed to beat Peterborough at home in midweek. They have games in hand on Huddersfield, but as we know, those aren't points on the board.

Derby will be feeling like they can get something from this game. I think they will, and a point would be a decent one for them to take away from the south coast.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Millwall's winning run came to an end on Tuesday night, but they battled well for a draw at Blackburn and it keeps them within reach of the play-offs.

Middlesbrough came undone badly at Sheffield United in midweek, and that is not a night Chris Wilder will want to remember. Having said that, their away form has been poor of late and I can see this being another day to forget for Boro.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest are enjoying a dream FA Cup run but they need to keep their mind on the task at hand as they prepare to face Reading on Saturday. The Championship play-offs are still within sight.

Reading have endured back-to-back defeats now under interim boss Paul Ince, and the sides below them are starting to loom menacingly again. From what I've seen in the last couple of games it's hard to make a case for them to take anything from the City Ground.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs QPR, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Luton got back to winning ways in midweek as they battled past Coventry. They moved back into the play-off places before the weekend began and it looks like they will be in the shake-up until the end of the season now.

QPR, meanwhile, have dropped out of the top six after just one win in six. They are stuttering and they need to arrest the slide before the rest of the campaign drifts away from them. But on current form this has to be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Hull: 1-0

Blackburn vs Bristol City: 0-0

Blackpool vs Swansea: 2-0

Cardiff vs Preston: 1-0

Coventry vs Sheffield United: 1-2

Peterborough vs Stoke: 1-1