Barcelona frustrated by Galatasaray as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen - European round-up

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 home draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Rangers kept their momentum in the competition going with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Barca troubled Galatasaray with 14 goal attempts against only three from the Turkish side, who were indebted to 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena for several fine saves.

Galatasaray also made good chances with winger Kerem Akturkoglu a constant threat to the Barca defence with his pace and range of skills.

In Glasgow, Rangers scored twice in the first 15 minutes against Red Star through James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos. Leon Balogun added the third in the second half.

Following their shock win over Borussia Dortmund in the last round, Rangers will take a three-goal advantage into the second leg after Red Star forward Aleksandar Katai had two efforts ruled out by VAR and missed a penalty late in the first half.

In Bergamo, Atalanta fought back to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a frantic match. Charles Aranguiz scored an early opener for the German side, but Colombian Luis Muriel set up Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky for the equaliser 15 minutes later.

Malinovsky twice provided assists for Muriel to put Atalanta 3-1 ahead before Moussa Diaby pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Braga defeated AS Monaco 2-0 thanks to goals from Abel Ruiz and Vitor Oliveira.

Image: Munir El Haddadi struck for Sevilla on 60 minutes

Defending Europa League champions Sevilla, second in La Liga, beat West Ham 1-0 thanks to Munir El Haddadi's second-half goal.

The former Barcelona winger, unmarked at the back post, rifled home a stunning volley from a free-kick to put Sevilla a step closer to the last eight in a competition they have won a record six times.

Sevilla will host the final at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on May 18.

When are the second legs?

Thursday March 17

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta (5.45pm)

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers (5.45pm)

Galatasaray vs Barcelona (5.45pm)

Monaco vs Braga (5.45pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis (8pm)

Lyon vs FC Porto (8pm)

West Ham United vs Sevilla (8pm)

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 12pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Sevilla final.

Europa Conference League

Image: Leicester City's Marc Albrighton (right) celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring

Leicester have the upper hand against Rennes after the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie as goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho secured a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Albrighton put the Foxes in front in emphatic style on the half-hour mark, cracking the ball home from Harvey Barnes' tee-up.

Substitute Iheanacho then added a fine stoppage-time finish to secure Brendan Rodgers' side a two-goal lead to take into next Thursday's second leg in France.

Rennes had notable chances but were unable to make the most of them, while Kasper Schmeichel made a good save to keep out a Martin Terrier shot with over 15 minutes to go to.

When are the second legs?

Thursday March 17

AZ Alkmaar vs Bodo/Glimt (5.45pm)

Basel vs Marseille (5.45pm)

FC Copenhagen vs PSV Eindhoven (5.45pm)

Rennes vs Leicester City (5.45pm)

AA Gent vs PAOK Salonika (8pm)

Feyenoord vs Partizan Belgrade (8pm)

Linz ASK vs Slavia Prague (8pm)

Roma vs Vitesse Arnhem (8pm)

The Europa League Conference quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 12.30pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Tirana final.