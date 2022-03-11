Jurgen Klopp: I feel for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's players after Roman Abramovich sanctioning

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the government's decision to sanction Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, but admits he feels sorry for the club and Thomas Tuchel.

Abramovich had put Chelsea up for sale, only for that process to be temporarily halted after his assets were frozen.

The sanctions are intended to stop Abramovich from making any money in the UK, including from any potential sale of Chelsea, and describe the 55-year-old as having had a "close relationship for decades" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And while Klopp has sympathy for his compatriot, Chelsea manager Tuchel, and his players, he said he also supported the government's decision.

"Thomas [Tuchel] and I know each other but we are not that close that we chat," he said. "Around the games, yes, but not in other moments.

"Of course I feel for him and the players and all the employees at Chelsea because it's obviously not a (nice) situation.

"It's nothing they are responsible for, what happens around.

"There is one man who is really responsible and that's Vladimir Putin. I don't know about Roman Abramovich's role in all these kind of things. But over the years you could guess that maybe he is pretty close.

"I think what the British Government did is right, to be 100% honest. But it is still not cool for the people at Chelsea and the supporters. I get that.

"But I think the things the Government did are right."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Tuchel to continue handling a difficult situation with integrity.

"I think it's an extremely difficult situation to manage and I think he will try to manage it in the best possible way, with the integrity Thomas has always shown, and try not to get too involved," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal's Super Sunday clash against Leicester.

Klopp: We cannot do much more, it's Salah's call

Klopp, meanwhile, was once again pleading patience with the club's fans over Mohamed Salah's ongoing contract impasse.

The prolific Egypt forward's current deal at Anfield expires in less than 18 months' time, with still no news of any extension.

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious," said Klopp.

"We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision. It is all fine from my point of view.

"Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Salah, 29, has scored 27 times and assisted with a further 10 goals in just 34 matches in all competitions to help keep Liverpool in the hunt for an historic quadruple this season, including a league-high 19 in 25 top-flight games.