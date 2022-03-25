Sheffield United's George Baldock wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 56 per cent of the public vote.

Sprinting into the area to meet a fizzing cross during the Blades' 4-0 win over Swansea on February 19, Baldock timed the ball perfectly on his instep to send it scudding home off the underside of the bar.

Baldock said: "It is obviously the best goal I've ever scored and honestly it is going to take some beating, isn't it?!

"I spoke with David McGoldrick after the game, and I just don't know how strikers have the composure to enjoy the moment when they score because as everyone saw I just went absolutely crazy.

"I didn't know where I was or what I was doing as soon as the roar goes up from the crowd it just become a blur."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "It's not every week that one of our Goal of the Month contenders makes it onto the official FIFA.com Twitter account and its 14.9 million followers, but that's exactly what happened with this stunning volley from George Baldock.

"The scissor finish alone was worthy of winning this award, but when it was the culmination of a 10-pass move which cut through the Swansea team, it's no surprise to see that it ran away with the public vote."

Baldock beat off competition from Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter and Blackpool's Josh Bowler.

Sky Bet League One winner: Dan Barlaser - ROTHERHAM UNITED vs Accrington Stanley - February 5

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 69 per cent of the public vote.

The technical perfection and impeccable timing of Barlaser's volley was all the more remarkable given that he had to strike it on the stretch with the ball dropping in front of him.

Barlaser said: "I'm very happy to receive the award. It was a very important goal, which was probably more significant than it actually being a good strike, with how the game was going it helped us to win it.

"I don't think I can recall scoring many better in my career particularly with the connection I made with the ball and how I had to watch it come out of the air.

"I knew when it left my foot that it had a massive chance of going in and in the end I was just really pleased to see it hit the back of the net."

Goodman said: "As far as expecting to score would go, you could rate Dan Barlaser's superb, controlled volley at about one out of 100, so few could execute it.

"His effort was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was slightly on the stretch, yet still managed to control the strike and keep the ball down with sheer brilliant technique."

Barlaser beat off competition from Oxford United's Billy Bowdin and Cheltenham Town's Elliott Bonds.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Alan Judge - COLCHESTER UNITED vs Rochdale - February 1

Colchester United midfielder Alan Judge is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 47 per cent of the public vote.

The ball was bouncing harmlessly away from goal when Judge swivelled his 33-year-old hips and let fly with a looping, dipping shot of wicked pace and ferocity just under the bar.

Judge said: "I haven't won anything for a little while, so it's nice to get something again. It's a nice accolade to have.

"I had a little check over my shoulder before the ball came to me. It was a really windy day and we had the wind with us so I just thought I'd have a go, aim straight at the 'keeper and see where it went. I caught it sweet, it moved a bit and it caused a problem and it went in."

Goodman said: "Alan Judge's ability from distance is well known to most Brentford and Ipswich fans, but this goal has to be close to the top of his personal list of screamers.

"This is all about having the awareness of where the goal is and the confidence to take the strike on…it was simply sensational and no surprise that he of all people could pull it off."

Judge beat off competition from Mansfield's Rhys Oates and Barrow's John Rooney.