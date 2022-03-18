Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham face Lyon, Rangers take on Braga and Leicester meet PSV

West Ham have been drawn against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final, with Rangers facing Portuguese side Braga.

Meanwhile in the Europa Conference League, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester - the only British side left in that competition - have been paired with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for their quarter-final clash.

Back in the Europa League draw, Barcelona take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt, the only remaining team in the last eight to have won this competition, after beating Galatasaray in the last 16.

Atalanta, who beat Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round, have drawn another German side in the quarter-final as they come up against RB Leipzig.

David Moyes' side overcame a first-leg defeat to knock Sevilla out of the competition in the previous round, while Lyon defeated Porto to reach the last eight.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side eased past Red Star Belgrade to set up a quarter-final tie against Braga, who knocked French side Monaco out on their way to the quarters.

"I think it's a good draw," the Rangers boss told Sky Sports News. "We are going to prepare as well as possible to go through to the next round.

"It's going to be hard, Portuguese teams are always strong teams, defensively solid with skilful players. We are not looking beyond Braga, we just have to overcome Braga, we will concentrate on them."

Rangers have played Braga before, eliminating them from the Europa League last-32 stage in 2020 with an aggregate score of 4-2 over two legs.

West Ham will play Barcelona in the semi-finals if both sides are successful, while Rangers could come up against RB Leipzig or Atalanta if they progress against Braga.

The Scottish champions are on the opposite side of the draw to West Ham, meaning they could meet in the final.

Meanwhile, should Leicester get past the challenge of PSV in the quarter-final, they could be paired with Jose Mourinho's Roma, who were paired with Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt in the last eight.

But the Serie A side will be wary of the threat of their quarter-final opponents, who thrashed them 6-1 in the group stages in one of Mourinho's low points as Roma boss.

Both the Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on April 7, with the second legs scheduled for April 14.

Europa League quarter-final draw

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

Europa League semi-final draw

RB Leipzig or Atalanta vs Braga or Rangers

West Ham or Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

Europa Conference League quarter-final draw

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague

Marseille vs PAOK

Leicester vs PSV Eindhoven

Europa Conference League semi-final draw

Leicester or PSV Eindhoven vs Bodo/Glimt or Roma

Feyenoord or Slavia Prague vs Marseille or PAOK