Lionel Messi: Argentina captain says 'many things will change' after 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi says he will reconsider his future in football later this year but said it is likely “many things will change” after this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Messi's comments came after he scored in Argentina's 3-0 home victory over Venezuela in South American World Cup qualifying.

He said: "I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar, I will have to reassess many things."

He added his doubts had nothing to do with past frustration playing for Argentina. He won his first title with the team last year - the Copa America in 2021.

"It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina," Messi said.

Image: Messi is hoping to add the World Cup to his Copa America title for Argentina this winter

Asked about him continuing with the national team after Qatar, Messi, who turns 35 in June, said: "I don't know, the truth is I don't know.

"I think about that is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September.

"Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Messi, who was recently booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans, appeared pleased after scoring the third goal of the match on Friday and received enthusiastic support from the spectators at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Image: Messi scored for Argentina in the 3-0 home win over Venezuela in South American World Cup qualifying

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region's four direct spots in Qatar later this year. Peru (21 points), Colombia (20) and Chile (19) will play in the last round on Tuesday for fifth place, which qualifies for an international playoff with an Asian team.

Argentina opened the scoring with Nico Gonzlez from close range in the 35th minute after a low cross by Rodrigo de Paul. Angel di Maria netted the second in the 79th minute, lobbing the Venezuelan goalkeeper after an assist by De Paul.

Messi and Brazil star Neymar have both faced criticism in France after their clubs loss to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

When is the World Cup draw?

By the end of March, we will know 29 of the 32 participants at the first winter World Cup. The final three places will be decided in the intercontinental playoffs in June as well as the final European playoff final which has been delayed due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis. So, the draw will include Wales and Scotland.

The draw for the tournament takes place on Friday 1 April at the DECC venue in Doha, Qatar at circa 4pm GMT.

When and where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.

The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.