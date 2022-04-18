EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth edge closer to promotion as Derby are relegated

Derby were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after losing 1-0 at QPR.

Luke Amos struck two minutes from time to twist the knife into Wayne Rooney's Rams.

Derby, who suffered a 21-point deduction due to entering administration and breaches of EFL financial rules, had their fate sealed when Reading grabbed a last-minute equaliser to draw 4-4 against Swansea.

Reading fought back in sensational style after trailing Swansea 4-1 with half an hour of their game remaining.

Lucas Joao dispatched a third-minute penalty for the Royals, but Hannes Wolf quickly equalised with a superb curler into the top corner.

A Joel Piroe double, including Swansea's first penalty of the season, and a brilliant Michael Obafemi effort put the visitors in control.

But Tom Ince gave Reading hope and Joao scrambled home before Tom McIntyre equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Peterborough kept their survival hopes alive with a 2-0 win at bottom club Barnsley, who have played one game fewer than Derby.

Goals from Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent moved Posh to within six points of Reading with three games remaining.

Bournemouth boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 3-0 win at Coventry.

Jamal Lowe headed the Cherries into an early lead, and Dominic Solanke scored either side of the break to take his tally for the season to 27.

Huddersfield remain four points behind Bournemouth after winning 2-0 at Middlesbrough.

Former Boro striker Jordan Rhodes marked his return to the Riverside with an assist and a goal as the in-form Terriers made it 10 points from four games.

Rhodes set up Naby Sarr's close-range header four minutes before the break before firing home only his second of the season on the hour.

Boro, who slipped down to ninth, are now without a win in four matches and in real danger of missing out on the play-offs.

Luton stay fourth after the Hatters' Welsh boss Nathan Jones enjoyed a happy return to south Wales.

Harry Cornick's 71st-minute header gave Luton victory on a day when they suffered potentially costly injuries to goalkeeper James Shea, James Bree and Fred Onyedinma.

Millwall stayed in the play-off hunt by beating Hull 2-1 at the Den.

A fortunate ricochet off Scott Malone put them ahead just after the interval, and Tom Bradshaw quickly added another as the Lions made it six wins from eight games.

Tom Eaves claimed a late consolation for the Tigers, but Millwall climb into seventh spot after Blackburn suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke.

Jacob Brown's fourth-minute strike for the Potters proved decisive at Ewood Park.

Blackpool thrashed Birmingham 6-1 as Jake Beesley marked his first start since his January move from Rochdale with a brace.

CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Jerry Yates (pen) and Callum Connolly were also on target for the Seasiders, with Ivan Sunjic providing scant consolation for Birmingham.

Sky Bet League One

League One promotional hopefuls Plymouth and Sunderland cancelled each other out in a goalless draw at Home Park.

There were chances for both sides but neither could take the opportunity to close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Plymouth saw Ryan Hardie head narrowly wide, while Niall Ennis forced a good save from Anthony Patterson in the first half.

Sunderland looked stronger after the break, but Nathan Broadhead was twice denied, with Michael Cooper making a superb reflex save before Dan Scarr cleared off the line.

The draw keeps Sunderland in sixth, two points behind Plymouth in fourth and level with Wycombe on goal difference after the Chairboys drew 1-1 away to AFC Wimbledon.

It could have been worse for Wycombe, who trailed to Alex Woodyard's deflected strike after 21 minutes.

But Adebayo Akinfenwa came off the bench to deny his former club what would have been a first win in 25 games, heading in from Sullay Kaikai's cross with 10 minutes left.

The draw leaves Wimbledon four points adrift of safety.

There was no change at the top, with the leading trio of Wigan, Rotherham and MK Dons all in action on Tuesday.

The relegation clash between Gillingham and Fleetwood turned ugly as both sides had players sent off in a fiery 0-0 draw.

Both sides had wasted chances before Charlie Kelman and Paddy Lane saw red for lunging into a 50-50 challenge against each other late on.

The draw leaves Gillingham in the last position of safety, one point and one place better off than Fleetwood.

Morecambe are now two points above the Gills after Jonah Ayunga's stoppage-time goal secured a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth, ending the visitors' hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Ayunga turned the ball in after Gavin Bazunu failed to deal with Greg Leigh's corner, cancelling out Sean Raggett's first-half effort.

Lincoln's relegation worries are over after a 3-0 win over Cheltenham, with all the goals coming in the opening 20 minutes of the first half.

Morgan Whittaker got the first just four minutes in and Lewis Fiorini had hit a post by the time Anthony Scully doubled the lead after Owen Evans denied Liam Cullen.

Whittaker than added a third in the 19th minute and there was no way back for the visitors.

Kyle Knoyle's stoppage-time goal capped a stunning comeback from Doncaster, who came from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Shrewsbury, though it looks too little to save them from the drop.

The Shrews bossed the first half as Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley put them in what should have been an unassailable position.

But Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths got Doncaster back in it before Knoyle snatched a point deep into time added on.

Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's brace powered Bolton to a 3-1 win over Accrington.

Dapo Afolayan's 14th goal of the season put Wanderers in front, but Jay Rich-Baghuelou levelled early in the second half.

Bodvarsson was summoned from the bench in the 67th minute and needed only two minutes to fire Bolton back in front, adding another late on after Accrington's Rosaire Longelo saw red for a high challenge on Aaron Morley.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green marched a step closer to promotion to League One with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Oldham.

Regan Hendry's deflected effort put Rovers ahead after eight minutes and Jamille Matt headed the second before half-time.

Oldham had a golden opportunity to pull one back with 10 minutes remaining but mChristopher Missilou blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

Second-placed Exeter were beaten 2-0 by play-off-chasing Tranmere thanks to goals in each half from Josh Hawkes and Elliott Nevitt.

Port Vale, in third, failed to take advantage despite taking the lead against Bristol Rovers after only two minutes through Jamie Proctor.

Rovers quickly equalised through Elliot Anderson and went ahead via James Connolly's close-range finish before Ryan Loft made it 3-1 in the closing stages.

Sam Hoskins went past 50 goals for Northampton with a brace in a 3-0 win over Harrogate, with Louis Appere also on target.

There was controversy at Carlisle where Mansfield's Jamie Murphy hit the underside of the crossbar with the ball appearing to cross the line, but the goal was not given. Omari Patrick rubbed salt in the wounds by securing a 1-0 win for the hosts in the 56th minute.

Sutton climbed above Mansfield into the top six after Rob Milsom's penalty in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win over Newport.

Harry Bunn's goal 15 from minutes from time earned already-relegated Scunthorpe a 1-1 draw with Stevenage, who led through Jamie Reid's smart turn and shot eight minutes into the second half.

Goals from Myles Kenlock, Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu and Freddie Sears gave Colchester a 3-0 win over Mark Hughes' Bradford, who had Paudie O'Connor sent moff.

Ian Henderson climbed off the bench to earn Salford a 2-2 draw against Barrow. City led through Ryan Watson's strike but Josh Gordon and Aaron Holloway put Barrow ahead before Henderson's late header.

Two goals from Omar Beckles gave Leyton Orient a 2-1 win at Swindon despite having to play for more than an hour with 10 men after losing Hector Kyprianou to a second yellow card. Joshua Davison pulled one back for Swindon.

A goal from Eoghan O'Connell three minutes into stoppage time gave Rochdale a 2-1 win over Hartlepool, and Isaac Hutchinson was on target as Crawley beat Walsall 1-0.