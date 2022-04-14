Barcelona lose to Frankfurt, Roma to play Leicester - Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up

Underdogs Eintracht Frankfurt scored a major upset when they stunned hosts Barcelona 3-2 on Thursday thanks to two goals from winger Filip Kostic to march into the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Serbia international Filip Kostic converted a fourth-minute penalty and added another in the 67th with a low drive after Rafael Borre thundered in their second goal in the 36th for a 4-3 aggregate victory and a sensational win at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans, pre-match favourites after a first leg 1-1 draw in Germany last week, missed a couple of chances with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but were far less threatening than their opponents who could have added to their tally.

The hosts scored twice in stoppage time through a Sergio Busquets shot and Memphis Depay's penalty after Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka was sent off, but ran out of time for a third goal that would have forced extra-time.

Image: Barcelona were knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt

Both Barca strikes arrived far too late for a team that had almost 70 per cent possession but fewer (10) attempts on goal to their opponents (16).

Eintracht, who last reached the semi-final stage in 2019 and are unbeaten away from home this season in the Europa League, will now face West Ham, who were 4-1 aggregate winners over Lyon.

Meanwhile, in the other Europa League quarter-final, RB Leipzig booked a date with Rangers in the last four by beating Italian side Atalanta 2-0.

Christoph Nkunku made it 30 goals in all competitions this season for the Frenchman, with the forward giving the German club the lead after 18 minutes, before netting a late penalty to seal their passage via a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

In the Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho's Roma moved through to a semi-final clash with Leicester City by thrashing Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt 4-0.

Image: Jose Mourinho's Roma will play Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-finals

The Giallorossi trailed 2-1 from the first-leg but that lead was obliterated by half-time as Tammy Abraham scored after just five minutes, before Nicolo Zaniolo scored two excellent strikes before half-time.

Italian prodigy Zaniolo completed his hat-trick after half-time with a stupendous volley on the counter-attack to seal a victory for the Special One.

Feyenoord made sure there will be a Dutch side in the latter stages of this Europa Conference League after PSV Eindhoven's exit to Leicester after they reached the semi-finals via a 6-4 aggregate win over Slavia Prague.

Thursday night Europa results in full Atalanta 0-2 RB Leipzig (agg 1-3)

Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt (agg 3-4)

Lyon 0-3 West Ham (agg 1-4)

Rangers 3-1 Braga AET (agg 3-2)

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Leicester (agg 1-2)

Roma 4-0 Bodo/Glimt (agg 5-2)

PAOK Salonika 0-1 Marseille (agg 1-3)

Slavia Prague 1-3 Feyenoord (agg 4-6)

A 3-1 second-leg victory in the Czech Republic got them off to the best possible start when Cyriel Dessers gave the Dutch club a second-minute lead, but Slavia levelled the tie when Ibrahim Traore scored an equaliser after 14 minutes.

Dessers edged Feyenoord back in front just before the hour mark before Luis Sinisterra sealed their progression later in the half. Slavia's frustration was encapsulated by Taras Kacharaba's stoppage-time sending off.

Meanwhile, in the other Europa Conference League quarter-final, Dimitri Payet scored the only goal of the game as Marseille won through 3-1 on aggregate against PAOK Salonika.

Europa League/Conference League semi-finals

Europa League semi-finals:

RB Leipzig vs Rangers

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa Conference League semi-finals:

Leicester vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Marseille

Ties played on April 28 and May 5