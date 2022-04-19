Women's Euro 2022: England's group matches and Wembley final sold out

England’s three Women’s Euro 2022 group matches and the final at Wembley have all sold out.

Manchester United's 73,200-capacity Old Trafford hosts England's opening game against Austria on July 6.

More than 30,000 fans will then watch England's matches against Norway at Brighton's Amex Stadium on July 11 and Northern Ireland at Southampton's St Mary's on July 15.

All 87,200 tickets have been sold for the final at Wembley on July 31, which will break the attendance record for a women's football game in England.

The current record is 80,203 spectators at the London 2012 Olympics final between the United States and Japan.

Iceland's Gunnarsdottir: 'Shocking' to play at 'training ground' venue

Image: Lyon midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has criticised the venue choices at Euro 2022

Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir says it is a "shocking" decision to be playing group games at a "training ground".

Iceland face Belgium and Italy at the 4,700-capacity Manchester City Academy Stadium, which hosts City Women's games but is part of a wider training complex.

Gunnarsdottir told Their Pitch podcast: "I'm a little bit disappointed.

"It's shocking. Playing in England there are so many stadiums and we have a training ground from City taking what, 4,000 spectators.

"It's embarrassing. It's not the respect [we deserve]. Watch women's football today, they are filling out the stadiums.

"You see Barcelona and Madrid, 95,000 watching the game [at Camp Nou]. They [Euros organisers] are not prepared that we will sell more tickets than 4,000.

Image: Manchester City Academy Stadium will host three Women's Euro 2022 games this summer

"It's disrespectful towards women's football because it's so much bigger than people think. You think women's football is getting two steps ahead but then something comes up like that it's just a step back."

The Lyon midfielder added: "I don't know what's going on in their heads or even if they follow women's football.

"If you did it's common sense, just follow women's football today it's exploding. It's getting so much better. It's just stupid to speak about it because it doesn't even make sense. It's frustrating to be honest.

"They should 100 per cent reconsider it because of the reaction and just see how fast tickets are going."

Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and venues - here's the full schedule for Women's Euro 2022, which takes place in England this summer.

The tournament gets under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6 when England take on Austria and it ends at Wembley Stadium with the final, which takes place on Sunday July 31.

Here's all you need to know...

The groups...

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, C3*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Russia suspended until further notice

The venues...