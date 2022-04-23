Erik ten Hag making Manchester United plans ahead of becoming manager, but focused on Ajax

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag says he is spending time making plans for Manchester United ahead of becoming manager at the end of the season.

Ten Hag, who was confirmed by United as their new manager on Thursday, still has to decide on who will be part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford and is facing a big summer of recruitment with many players expected to leave.

But he still has a title race to win in the Eredivisie with Ajax, who secured a late 1-0 victory over NEC on Saturday afternoon to move seven points clear of PSV at the top of the table.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said: "I always keep focused on the job I have to do, it doesn't matter what's around me.

Pressed on whether he had spent time organising his plans for United, Ten Hag added: "You always spend time on the future, but my head and my energy is for Ajax."

While Ajax march towards a third title in four years, United's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League took a significant blow on Saturday as they lost 3-1 at Arsenal.

They are now six points adrift of Arsenal in fourth, with four games left to play.

But Ten Hag refused to discuss the struggles of his future team, saying: "I don't have any opinion about Man Utd's results because I show respect for people who are at Man Utd, and I am for responsible for Ajax and that is what I comment on."

Ten Hag: I'll have big say on transfers at Man Utd

Ten Hag expects his high standards to be met at Manchester United and says he will have a big say in transfers, which was a condition for him taking the manager's job.

"I am ultimately responsible and accountable for the results," he told Dutch newspaper Trouw. "I don't want to be the sole ruler, I stand for cooperation, but control in transfers is a condition for me."

Ten Hag added he will also not be afraid to confront underperforming players when he takes up his first role in the Premier League.

"I will not change my view on coaching," he said. "The material always determines how you play, but I set the requirements that come with it and the standards.

"I tell who has what task and those who don't meet it, will be told that, regardless of who it is. I make no concessions in that regard.

"I definitely protect people outwardly. Internally, it can be different if someone has crossed a line. Ultimately, it is a top sport. You have to be able to trust each other, otherwise, you can't get results.

"If my protective attitude comes at the expense of myself, so be it. I am the manager, the leader, I do that in the interest of getting results."