Women's football: Italian Serie A to turn professional from the 2022/23 season

The Italian women's Serie A will become a professional league from next season, Italy's football federation (FIGC) has confirmed.

FIGC took control of Italy's top women's division in 2018/19 with reform to go professional having started almost two years ago.

The announcement means it will be the first time women's football has been made professional in Italy since the FIGC was founded in 1898.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said: "This is an important day. Finally there are rules governing the activity and practice of professionalism in women's football.

Image: Women's football has never been professional in Italy before

"Today we are the first federation in Italy to initiate and implement this important path."

Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini: "It is excellent news. I am very happy. I was very surprised to read about Serie A resistance on this - it is the opposite.

"I hope that Lega Serie A will soon have two divisions - male and female - so as to be able to further enhance a rapidly growing movement."

Juventus are closing in on their fifth successive scudetto as they sit five points clear of Roma with two games remaining.

The Women's Super League season is hurtling towards a fascinating conclusion.

The title hangs in the balance, the race for third is well and truly alive and the battle to beat the drop is not yet decided.

What is certain are the six clubs embroiled in each of those respective head-to-heads - it's a game of regional one-upmanship.

Chelsea will attempt to fend off London rivals Arsenal for the WSL crown, while it's an all-Manchester showdown for the third and final Champions League spot.

All eyes are on the Midlands at the foot of the table, with Birmingham City favourites to drop out of the top flight - although Leicester remain catchable, however improbable that may be.

There is little jeopardy left in places from fifth to 10th, but plenty of scope for movement as we enter the decisive phase of an intriguing 2021/22 campaign. Will it go all the way to the final day on May 8?