Women's football: Italian Serie A to turn professional from the 2022/23 season

Italian women's Serie A to go professional from next season; first time women's game will be professional in Italy; Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina: "This is an important day. Finally there are rules governing the practice of professionalism in women's football"

Wednesday 27 April 2022 08:07, UK

Women&#39;s Champions League - Fase a Gironi - Juventus stadium di Torino..Nella foto:Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Women) esulta dopo rete 3-0..Photo LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari.December, 16 2021 Turin, Italy.sport.soccer.Juventus Women vs Servette Chenois - Women&#39;s Champions League - Juventus stadium of Torino.In the pic:Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Women) celebrates after goal 3-0
Image: Juventus are the current women's Serie A leaders

The Italian women's Serie A will become a professional league from next season, Italy's football federation (FIGC) has confirmed.

FIGC took control of Italy's top women's division in 2018/19 with reform to go professional having started almost two years ago.

The announcement means it will be the first time women's football has been made professional in Italy since the FIGC was founded in 1898.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said: "This is an important day. Finally there are rules governing the activity and practice of professionalism in women's football.

Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari.16 Dicembre 2021 Torino, Italia.Sport.Calcio.Juventus Women vs Servette Chenois - Women&#39;s Champions League - Fase a Gironi - Juventus stadium di Torino..Nella foto:Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Women)..Photo LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari.December, 16 2021 Turin, Italy.sport.soccer.Juventus Women vs Servette Chenois - Women&#39;s Champions League - Juventus stadium of Torino.In the pic:Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Women)
Image: Women's football has never been professional in Italy before

"Today we are the first federation in Italy to initiate and implement this important path."

Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini: "It is excellent news. I am very happy. I was very surprised to read about Serie A resistance on this - it is the opposite.

"I hope that Lega Serie A will soon have two divisions - male and female - so as to be able to further enhance a rapidly growing movement."

Juventus are closing in on their fifth successive scudetto as they sit five points clear of Roma with two games remaining.

