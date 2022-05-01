Celtic dominate at PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic claim prizes

Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women's Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow; Jacynta Galabadaarachchi won the first Women's Young Player of the Year award; Celtic's Tom Rogic's stunning solo goal against Dundee United was voted as goal of the season

Monday 2 May 2022 00:44, UK

Callum McGregor celebrates putting Celtic 2-0 up against St Mirren

Celtic dominated at the PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Liel Abada took home prizes.

Postecoglou won Manager of the Year with Celtic on course to regain the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Rangers in his first season in Scotland, with the Hoops holding a six-point lead with three games to go.

The former Australia coach, who has already won the Scottish League Cup this season, received his award from Scotland boss Steve Clarke fresh from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers at Celtic Park.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Ange Postecoglou has had a bright start to life in Scotland

Hoops captain McGregor received Men's Player of the Year, while Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women's Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Glasgow City&#39;s Priscila Chinchilla
Image: Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla

Celtic forward Abada, 20, won Men's Young Player of the Year while his club-mate Jacynta Galabadaarachchi became the first Women's Young Player of the Year.

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic's stunning solo goal at Dundee United has been voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership goal of the season

Celtic midfielder Rogic's stunning solo goal against Dundee United was voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.

