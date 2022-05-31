Which England and Wales regions have clocked the most Premier League seasons and titles?

The Premier League launched back in 1992 with nine fixtures kicking off on Saturday August 15 at 3pm, spanning stadiums spread across the length and breadth of England - but, 30 years on, which region has ruled the roost?

In terms of the number of teams representing regions, London and the North West lead the way with 10 each, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber (seven), the West Midlands (six) and the South East (four).

The East Midlands, East of England and North East have each only had three clubs representing the respective regions over the past three decades, while only two have come from the South West - exactly the same as Welsh teams.

All teams to have competed in the Premier League are listed in the interactive table above, revealing the two South West clubs include Swindon and Bournemouth - with both teams sitting on the outer boundaries of the region.

What about seasons by region?

Perhaps surprisingly, London teams have clocked more seasons in the Premier League than clubs in the North West, but only by the finest of margins - racking up 168 seasons compared with 165.

Image: Arsenal and Chelsea have been ever-present London-based forces in the Premier League - as have Tottenham

The West Midlands comes in third place (74), ahead of the North East (58), the South East (38), Yorkshire and the Humber (37), the East Midlands (28) and East of England (23) - while Wales (nine) outnumbers the South West (six).

Only six clubs have been ever-present forces in the Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - with the Toffees' narrowly maintaining their perfect streak this term after staving off relegation with a late flurry of form.

Outside of those six clubs, Aston Villa and Newcastle have each racked up 27 campaigns over the past 30 years, ahead of West Ham (26) and champions Manchester City (25).

Bournemouth (South West) will extend their top-flight tenure to six campaigns after winning promotion as runners-up in the Championship this term, as will play-off winners Nottingham Forest (East Midlands), while London-based Fulham will move to 16 seasons after securing promotion as champions.

Okay, but what about titles?

But titles provide proof in the pudding, right?

Well, if titles are the deciding factor to decide which region has dominated the Premier League then the North West is an outright winner with 21 trophies.

Sir Alex Ferguson led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles, when the club had won only seven top-flight titles over the previous 98 years before his appointment

In fact, only three regions have won the domestic division since 1993, but London is the closest challenger with eight to date - while the East Midlands have mustered a solitary title thanks to Leicester's fairytale crown in 2016.

The table below clearly shows how Manchester United remain the league's historic powerhouse with 13 league wins in 30 seasons.

Meanwhile, United's 'noisy neighbours' Manchester City have leapfrogged Chelsea as runners-up with six trophies and counting - meaning 19 or the 21 Premier League titles from the North-West have been won in Manchester.

Image: Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy

With three Premier League titles, Arsenal remain the only other club to have won the division more than once, with Blackburn, Leicester and Liverpool all locked on a solitary title to date.