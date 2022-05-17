Kylian Mbappe: PSG forward expected to announce decision to join Real Madrid soon

Paris Saint-Germain are exhausting every avenue to retain Kylian Mbappe, but the expectation is he will soon confirm his decision to become Real Madrid's marquee signing.

The French champions have offered the 23-year-old a pay package understood to be double his current terms and around £4m a month, making him the highest earner in the game.

An extension would also secure a mammoth signing-on figure in the region of £100m, and includes concessions over image rights as well as bonuses for goals, Ballon d'Or honours, and Champions League success.

PSG are aware Mbappe would earn significantly less at Real and that finances are not driving his decision.

They have spent 18 months trying to convince him that he is the "heartbeat" of the club, their most prized asset, and the player they consider the representation of what they want to stand for: born in Paris, a global phenomenon, an unstoppable force in the game.

What has driven Mbappe's decision?

Sources from Mbappe's end have told Sky Sports News the club's promises and actions clash - their collection of headline stars stunt his ability to develop into a more rounded, consistent threat and their aversion to getting over the line in the Champions League is also a hindrance to his personal growth.

There is still lingering annoyance at how PSG framed the forward's desire to leave ahead of this season. Mbappe had informed the club at the end of July that he wanted to leave for Real, respecting a vow he had made not to depart on a free transfer, but it was portrayed as though he only pushed for it in the last week of the window.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo insisted that a bid of £180m from Real on deadline day never materialised following on from two lower offers (£135m, £152m) which were rejected.

However, sources from Real and the Mbappe camp reveal it was officially on the table and to be paid in two equal instalments.

Real's charm offensive for Mbappe

La Liga's champions have played the long game in trying to lure the France international to the Bernabeu, selling him the idea of being their new Cristiano Ronaldo - the axis the team revolves around - feeding on his idolisation of the attacker.

They have demonstrated how much his marketability would spike, but above all that, have spelled out how he can continue their European dominance.

Being the face and driving force of the self-styled kings of the continent appeals to Mbappe over everything else.

The move to Real has always felt part of the player's career map, so much so that PSG have publicly expressed frustration at it.

"In Madrid they have been sure for three years that Kylian will end up at Real," Leonardo said last month.

"And maybe they are too sure about it."

Real feel they have every reason to be confident of pulling off a coup this summer given Mbappe had already wanted to link up with them last year and they have "proven the sporting project is stronger" given a 35th title and reaching the Champions League final.