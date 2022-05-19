Erik ten Hag: Incoming Manchester United manager makes head start on new role after holding talks in London

Erik ten Hag's efforts to get a head start on planning for next season as Manchester United manager has been accelerated as he arrived in London on Wednesday for meetings with club staff.

The 52-year-old jetted in on a private flight and was accompanied by Mitchell van der Gaag, who will be confirmed as one of his assistants at Old Trafford with Steve McClaren also set to join the backroom staff.

The pair will hold discussions over recruitment and United's wide-ranging overhaul of operational structures at their Mayfair headquarters on Thursday.

Ten Hag has not wanted to be a distraction ahead of the club's final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday with Ralf Rangnick still in situ, and is not involved is any matchday planning.

It is hoped he will be in attendance at Selhurst Park.

Ten Hag's energy and enthusiasm in wanting to get stuck in and steer United strongly ahead of the new campaign despite not officially starting work yet has impressed their hierarchy.

He has been described as "authoritative" and "clear in how to implement his vision."

Ten Hag had made the appointments of van der Gaag and McClaren, the latter who served as an assistant under Sir Alex Ferguson at United during 1999-2001, a priority.

The incoming manager will have a decisive say on all recruitment matters, furthered by the extensive changes to the club's scouting department.

