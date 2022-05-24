The Window: Upcoming Sky Transfer Deadline Day documentary to unravel secrets of football's biggest deals

A new four-part documentary coming to Sky this year will lift the lid on the secrets of the transfer window and the chaos of Deadline Day.

Made by the creative team behind previous engaging football documentaries like FC Barcelona Confidential and All Or Nothing: Juventus, the four 60-minute episodes will feature some of the world's biggest players, clubs and agents as they navigate the tricky, dramatic and sometimes shadowy world of transfers.

The show will be broadcast on Sky Documentaries and stream on NOW in November in the UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany.

The Window will be directed by Emmy Award winner Justin Webster, produced by award-winning Adam Darke with executive producers Jon Owen, Jonathan Rogers for Pitch Productions and Helen Parker for Universal Pictures Content Group.

Helen Parker, senior executive officer of Universal Pictures Content Group said: "The Window will provide a unique insight into the 'live show' that is the transfer period, full of drama and jeopardy, as nail-biting and potentially life-changing deals transform the footballing landscape, minute by minute.

"It's a series about dispelling the myths and legends of this heightened time and exploring the human stories behind the moves. This summer will see one of the most exciting transfer windows in a long time, and we'll be following the big agents and players as they plan and discuss their moves in this critical time-period."

Sky's UK and Ireland director of programmes, Jamie Morris, added: "At Sky we know football is not just a game - it is life, community, passion and drama - and in Universal Pictures Content Group & Pitch International we have partners who understand that too.

"Their captivating look at the world of life-changing deals and the wider consequences that each move has on players, their families, fans, clubs and leagues is going to prove truly compelling for our viewers."