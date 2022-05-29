Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultancy role at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not stay on in his consultancy role at Manchester United next season.

The German, who took interim charge of United in November, says he has made the decision due to the demands of his new role as Austria manager.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A club statement read: "We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

"By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik Ten Hag says the decision to keep Ralf Rangnick on in a consultancy role will ultimately be up to the club but made it clear he will draw his own conclusions

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.