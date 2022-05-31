Chelsea Women defender Millie Bright 'over the moon' about club's takeover by Todd Boehly consortium

Chelsea defender Millie Bright admits she's "relieved" ownership issues at the club have been resolved ahead of this summer's Euros.

Chelsea are planning for the summer under the ownership of Todd Boehly, ending months of uncertainty after sanctions were placed on Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"When it was announced all the girls were chuffed it had got over the line," Bright told Sky Sports News.

"I'm over the moon it's a success and completed but my mentality is fully on England right now and we can go into the new season with it sorted.

"For us, during the season we just had to get the games done and that was our sole focus. That kind of thing was out of our hands as players, so it's a relief now."

Bright's focus now the domestic season is over is England's pre-Euros training camp.

The 28-player provisional squad training at St George's Park will be whittled down to the final 23 next week, something Bright says is on everyone's mind.

She said: "It's always going to get intense. People are going to feel different things be it anxiety, nerves… it's a lot of emotions.

"We're in a really good place as a squad, we have a lot of players to choose from and we're in a great place on the pitch where we're pushing each other every day."

Bright was named as the players' second-in-command in April when Leah Williamson was chosen to be captain for the tournament.

The final squad will have a mix of players with vast tournament experience to ones preparing for their first major competition in an England shirt.

Bright insists head coach Sarina Wiegman has created a great team mentality, something not even the looming squad announcement can ruin.

"Everyone in the squad, even if they haven't been to a tournament, has experienced pressure. Obviously, when it's a home Euros, it's completely different as everyone wants to go.

"We almost have to take the squad announcement out of the way at the moment, focus on the training sessions because ultimately you have to perform."