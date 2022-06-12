Bernd Leno: Fulham open negotiations to sign Arsenal goalkeeper this summer

Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Sky Sports News understands.

The German international has 12 months left to run on his contract, but has been on the periphery since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale at Emirates Stadium in August 2021.

Leno arrived in north London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, firmly establishing himself as Arsenal's No 1 before being usurped by Ramsdale last season.

The 30-year-old made a total of eight appearances across 2021/22, with only four of those in Premier League competition. He also featured four times in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

USA international stopper Matt Turner will officially join Arsenal from New England Revolution on July 1 to provide competition for Ramsdale.

Is Nketiah staying at Arsenal?

Image: Eddie Nketiah is currently in talks over a new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal have announced their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season, with striker Eddie Nketiah currently in talks over a new contract.

Nketiah ended the season strongly with five goals in his last seven Premier League games as the Gunners fell short in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

The 23-year-old has expressed a desire to play regular first-team football and Mikel Arteta wants to convince him his future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

One source told Sky Sports News he is finalising details on a new contract, but Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach are both interested in signing him on a free transfer.