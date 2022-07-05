John Park: Former Celtic scout joins Rangers

Celtic's former recruitment chief John Park has joined Rangers in a senior scouting role.

The 64-year-old has begun work at Ibrox following his most recent role at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

He spent nine years in Glasgow between 2007-16 and helped identify Virgil van Dijk, Fraser Foster, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele.

Park moved to Sunderland in 2016 after Brendan Rodgers took charge at Celtic and brought in Lee Congerton to oversee transfer dealings at the club.

Image: John Park helped bring Virgil van Dijk to Celtic

The recruitment specialist worked with Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers last term and helped rebuild the Ewood Park side into Championship play-off contenders before leaving at the end of last season.

Park is understood to have a good relationship with sporting director Ross Wilson and it is hoped he can help the club in their player trading model, buying players before selling for a profit.

Andy Scoulding, current head of recruitment, is to join Spurs but Park will not directly replace him.

Boyd: Rangers need to start bringing players in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd is not too concerned about Rangers' lack of transfer activity so far this summer, but says they cannot afford to leave it too late

Kris Boyd is not worried about Rangers' lack of summer signings so far, but says his concern will grow if no new players arrive at Ibrox soon.

"There is no doubt that Rangers need to get players in. With Diallo, Ramsey and Balogun all leaving then the squad is definitely weaker in terms of numbers, so they are going to have to get a few players in.

"The reality is Rangers have got a number of players going out of contract next season and it's very unlikely they will be able to keep every single one.

Image: John Souttar is Rangers' only summer addition so far

"The reality is Rangers night have to do a few sales this summer so players don't leave for nothing next season.

"I don't think Rangers are in a position where they're just going to roll over and let people take their players.

"There is obviously finances behind the club that Rangers can negotiate with teams now and it's not a case where teams are just going to phone up and say there's the offer and we're taking your player."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.