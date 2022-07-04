Scottish Premiership: New home strips for 2022/23 campaign revealed

Sky Sports will show up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 season; Rangers' trip to Livingston is the season opener live on Sky Sports on Saturday 30 July, kick-off midday; champions Celtic host Aberdeen on Sunday
Monday 4 July 2022 12:27, UK
Scottish Premiership clubs have been releasing their latest home strips for the new season.
Many have gone back in time for a retro feel for the 2022/23 season while others have stuck to tradition.
You can keep across all the latest designs below as they are released...
This season's strip is inspired by the ones worn 40 years ago when the Dons won the European Cup Winners' Cup.
The home kit features the white pinstripe design, synonymous with the victory in Gothenburg on May 11 1983.
Over the season there will also be a series of events recognising the Gothenburg Greats.
It is traditional with a twist for the Scottish champions as the new home strip combines the iconic green and white hoops with silver-metallic Adidas 3 Stripes on the shoulders.
The star above the club badge is also silver, while there is a subtle pattern within the green hoops.
The Tynecastle club have returned to a more traditional home strip, reminiscent of the one worn when they last lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012.
Hearts are also continuing their partnership with MND Scotland, with the charities logo on the front of the strip.
The partnership was formed after the death of former captain Marius Zaliukas from the disease in 2020.
It is in the Leith side's traditional green and white colours but it contains some new design features.
Easter Road is on the front of the kit, with the West Stand prominent on the green background.
The strip is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester material as part of Hibs' 'Greenest Club in Scotland' campaign.
Kilmarnock will be in their traditional colours as they return to the Scottish Premiership.
The home kit is a tribute to the 1994/95 and 1995/96 shirts, with blue the dominant colour, accompanied with thin white stripes.
Dubbed the 'Throwback Kit', the Fir Park side's home strip is inspired by the club's 1980s look.
The traditional colours of claret and amber are combined to create a wide amber stripe through the middle of the shirt.
The back of the shirt comes in solid claret.
It is a retro look for the Ibrox side for the 2022/23 season.
The new home strip includes a checkerboard print on the front with a thin red stripe on each side of the shirt.
After last season's anniversary badge, Rangers are back to using the standard white lettering.
Members of the independent supporters club, SMiSA, chose the home strip which has the Paisley pattern incorporated into it.
The design is used around the world and the club say they are proud the first team, women's team and academies will wear it on the pitch while the fans wear it in the stands.