Scottish Premiership: New home strips for 2022/23 campaign revealed

Scottish Premiership clubs have been releasing their latest home strips for the new season.

Many have gone back in time for a retro feel for the 2022/23 season while others have stuck to tradition.

You can keep across all the latest designs below as they are released...

Aberdeen

Image: Ross McCrorie shows off Aberdeen's retro 2022/23 kit

This season's strip is inspired by the ones worn 40 years ago when the Dons won the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The home kit features the white pinstripe design, synonymous with the victory in Gothenburg on May 11 1983.

Over the season there will also be a series of events recognising the Gothenburg Greats.

Celtic

Image: Liel Abada, Kyogo and Josip Juranovic model Celtic's home kit ahead of their title defence

It is traditional with a twist for the Scottish champions as the new home strip combines the iconic green and white hoops with silver-metallic Adidas 3 Stripes on the shoulders.

The star above the club badge is also silver, while there is a subtle pattern within the green hoops.

Hearts

Image: Alex Cochrane has signed a permanent deal at Hearts after impressing on loan

The Tynecastle club have returned to a more traditional home strip, reminiscent of the one worn when they last lifted the Scottish Cup in 2012.

Hearts are also continuing their partnership with MND Scotland, with the charities logo on the front of the strip.

The partnership was formed after the death of former captain Marius Zaliukas from the disease in 2020.

Hibernian

Image: Hibernian's strip is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester material

It is in the Leith side's traditional green and white colours but it contains some new design features.

Easter Road is on the front of the kit, with the West Stand prominent on the green background.

The strip is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester material as part of Hibs' 'Greenest Club in Scotland' campaign.

Kilmarnock

Image: Lewis Mayo has joined Kilmarnock for their Scottish Premiership return

Kilmarnock will be in their traditional colours as they return to the Scottish Premiership.

The home kit is a tribute to the 1994/95 and 1995/96 shirts, with blue the dominant colour, accompanied with thin white stripes.

Motherwell

Image: Motherwell's home strip is a throwback to the 1980s

Dubbed the 'Throwback Kit', the Fir Park side's home strip is inspired by the club's 1980s look.

The traditional colours of claret and amber are combined to create a wide amber stripe through the middle of the shirt.

The back of the shirt comes in solid claret.

Rangers

Image: Rangers will bid to win the Scottish Premiership title back while the women's side look to retain top spot in the SWPL

It is a retro look for the Ibrox side for the 2022/23 season.

The new home strip includes a checkerboard print on the front with a thin red stripe on each side of the shirt.

After last season's anniversary badge, Rangers are back to using the standard white lettering.

St Mirren

Image: SMiSA members picked St Mirren's new home kit

Members of the independent supporters club, SMiSA, chose the home strip which has the Paisley pattern incorporated into it.

The design is used around the world and the club say they are proud the first team, women's team and academies will wear it on the pitch while the fans wear it in the stands.