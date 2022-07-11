Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag says Manchester United forward is in his plans and not for sale

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is in his Manchester United plans for the season ahead.

United are willing to listen to offers for Ronaldo this summer, Sky Sports News understands, but the club's public stance has remained that he is not for sale.

Ronaldo will not be part of United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to "personal issues", Ten Hag said on Monday.

But the United boss added: "We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Asked if Ronaldo wants to leave, Ten Hag replied: "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation him and had a real good talk."

The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus and still has a season remaining on his deal.

Sky Sports News has been told that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent the past few weeks selling the 'Cristiano effect' to clubs having compiled a dossier of his client's immense sponsorship, social media and 'new markets' influence.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is among the executives to listen to the pitch and is considering a move, with the Blues having also discussed a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Napoli have also been engaged with Mendes.

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Premier League player of the month for April. He'd scored five goals in four games, including a hat-trick. But during that month, Manchester United won just one match out of six.

Ronaldo was also named in the Premier League team of the year. United ended the season with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Crystal Palace. Sixth and trophyless. It was their worst league performance in 32 years.

While his team floundered, Ronaldo - at 37, we shouldn't forget - still found a way to make his mark.

The individual and the collective. That's the Ronaldo dilemma.

Image: Crystal Palace host Arsenal on the opening night

Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Manchester United manager will be against Brighton at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on the opening Super Sunday of the 2022/23 season.

After facing Graham Potter's Seagulls on Sunday August 7, live on Sky Sports, United travel to Brentford the following Saturday before hosting rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash on Monday, August 22. Both those games are also live on Sky Sports.

United's trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby of the season on October 1 kicks off a daunting month which sees Ten Hag's side travel to Everton and Chelsea and host Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

The final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Fulham on the weekend of November 12/13. United then return to action on Boxing Day at Fulham.

2023 will be ushered in by a home match against promoted Bournemouth. Premier League champions Manchester City are next up at Old Trafford on January 14, the return trip to Anfield on March 4, while United conclude their season at home to Fulham on May 28.

