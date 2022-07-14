Morgan Gibbs-White: Everton remain in talks with Wolves after £25m bid for midfielder rejected

Everton remain in talks with Wolves over the signing of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after a £25m bid was rejected last week.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that the Toffees' first offer, which included add-ons, was knocked back, with Wolves believing the England Under-21 international can be a big player for Bruno Lage's side this season.

Everton and Wolves still disagree on the player's valuation with the Molineux club still undecided on whether Gibbs-White - who has two years left on his contract - should be sold.

If a deal is agreed between the two clubs, then personal terms are not expected to be a problem at Everton's end.

After spending last season on loan at Sheffield United, Gibbs-White is back in pre-season and scored in Wolves' 3-0 victory over Burnley last week.

Gibbs-White is a product of the Wolves academy and broke into the first team in January 2017. The midfielder has featured 86 times for Wolves since then, but has only made 20 Premier League appearances in the past three seasons.

Last season, Gibbs-White was used in a more attacking role at Sheffield United and scored 12 goals in 37 matches in the Championship - with the Blades reaching the play-off semi-finals where they lost to promoted Nottingham Forest.

Everton's business so far

Image: James Tarkowski has signed a four-year deal at Everton

Frank Lampard's Toffees have only made one signing in this summer transfer window so far - the free signing of former Burnley defender James Tarkowski on a four-year deal.

Sky Sports News revealed in June that Everton are admirers of fellow midfielder Harry Winks, who has been told by Tottenham to find a new club this summer.

The Toffees have lost Brazilian striker Richarlison to Spurs in a £60m transfer, while Newcastle have been warned off winger Anthony Gordon.

