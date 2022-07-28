Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape no longer investigated for one of the three alleged incidents

The Metropolitan Police have told Sky Sports News on Thursday that no further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021; the 29-year-old man is still under investigation for the alleged incidents in April 2021 and June 2022

The Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is no longer being investigated for one of the three alleged incidents.

The Metropolitan Police told Sky Sports News on Thursday that no further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021.

The 29-year-old man is still under investigation for the alleged incidents in April 2021 and June 2022.

The footballer has also had his bail extended until early October.

A spokesperson for the police said: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.

"The man was initially bailed until a date in August but his bail has since been extended to a date in early October."