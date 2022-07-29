England vs Germany: Pick you Lionesses XI for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

England beat Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final, while Germany saw off France 2-0; Both sides have won all of their games so far and conceded just one goal; England take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday at Wembley; kick-off 5pm

Friday 29 July 2022 10:21, UK

England line-up for the national anthem before their Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden at Bramall Lane
Image: Who would you name in your Lionesses XI against Germany?

England have reached the Euro 2022 final, facing eight-time winners Germany on Sunday - but who would you start at Wembley? Pick your team here!

The Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in their semi-final at Bramall Lane - including an incredible backheel goal from Alessia Russo - while an Alexandra Popp double saw Germany past France with a 2-0 victory.

Sunday will be England's first major tournament final since Euro 2009 while Germany are aiming for their record-extending ninth title.

Now, you can take the place of England manager Sarina Wiegman and pick your starting squad. The Dutch coach has yet to change her XI through Euro 2022 - but do you agree? Should Russo replace Ellen White up front?

Choose your players and formation below and let us know in the comments below who you have chosen, or over on Twitter at @SkySportsFootball and @SkySportsWSL.

