England vs Germany: Pick you Lionesses XI for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

England have reached the Euro 2022 final, facing eight-time winners Germany on Sunday - but who would you start at Wembley? Pick your team here!

The Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in their semi-final at Bramall Lane - including an incredible backheel goal from Alessia Russo - while an Alexandra Popp double saw Germany past France with a 2-0 victory.

Sunday will be England's first major tournament final since Euro 2009 while Germany are aiming for their record-extending ninth title.

Now, you can take the place of England manager Sarina Wiegman and pick your starting squad. The Dutch coach has yet to change her XI through Euro 2022 - but do you agree? Should Russo replace Ellen White up front?

