Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan

Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year.

Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.

However, after returning early from the summer tournament with Covid, the then 24-year-old failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the club under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick, and has subsequently been usurped in the England squad by Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dean Henderson says he feels like a 'caged animal' and can't wait to get back on the pitch after signing for Nottingham Forest on loan from Manchester United.

A season on the bench left Henderson about his treatment at Old Trafford, and he said: "The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro squad, was that you're coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper. I got Covid - unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me.

"I turned so many good loans down last summer, and they wouldn't let me go. It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming."

Now on loan at Forest, Henderson looks certain to start their season opener with Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday, as the Trees return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Wright analyses why this could be Jadon Sancho's restart year at Manchester United following a disappointing first season.

On signing for the club last month, the goalkeeper called his discussions with manager Steve Cooper "outstanding" ahead of his decision to move to the City Ground, and told Sky Sports News he felt like a "caged animal" now unleashed ahead of the new season.

He told Sky Sports News: "I can't wait to get back out there. For me personally, being a caged animal for the last year, to get out there and actually play in front of a full St James' Park, being the underdogs, is sensational.

"I love playing, the manager has been fantastic with me. I want to play for him. He's shown some good trust in me and I want to show the same in him. Facing Manchester United would excite me the most, but I can't play against them - that's me being honest, I'd love to go toe-to-toe with them."

Telles moves closer to Sevilla loan

Sevilla are in advanced talks with Manchester United over the signing of left-back Alex Telles on a season long loan.

The Brazilian is one of a number of players United are listening to offers for this summer.

His potential game time at Old Trafford next season has been further limited following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Telles joined United from Porto in 2020 but has made only 30 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons.