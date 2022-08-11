Sergio Gomez: Man City agree £11m deal to sign Anderlecht left-back

Manchester City have agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign left-back Sergio Gomez.

He is due to arrive in Manchester in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and complete the move.

The 21-year-old is considered a development player by City, and the intention is to loan him out to one of the other City Group clubs.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that he will join Pep Guardiola's first-team squad this season - but City remain focused on alternative first-team targets.

Gomez was on City's radar when they were chasing a deal for Marc Cucurella, who ultimately signed for Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro is a player the Premier League champions are keen on.

The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into.

Image: Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro

Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016.

One source has told Sky Sports News Stuttgart's Borna Sosa is also on City's list. But another source has indicated he is not currently under consideration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win against West Ham in the Premier League

Pep: Silva future out of my control

Guardiola insists he wants Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City but concedes the decision is out of his control amid interest from Barcelona.

Portugal international Silva played an integral role in City's Premier League title defence last season despite being linked with a move to the Nou Camp the preceding summer.

Speculation has resurfaced this summer and Guardiola admits he is in the dark about Silva's future at the club following the departures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from the Etihad Stadium.

"I was comfortable working with Oleks [Zinchenko], Gabriel (Jesus) and Raheem (Sterling) for three incredible years, [they were] incredible characters that helped us achieve," the City boss said.

"But, in the end, sometimes the club, sometimes the player, sometimes the agent, many reasons, sometimes you have to divide our path.

"I've said many times the desire of the player is the most important thing; I want people happy here trying to do it together. Of course, I would love for Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player in the dressing room for me, but I don't know what is going to happen. Honestly, I don't know.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best Premier League goals from Bernardo Silva as he continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona

"What is going to happen will happen and if he stays it's perfect, and if he has to leave it's because football is like this, the clubs have an agreement, the player has desires, and I am not the person to stop the desire of people.

"When you are a football player, it's short, you don't realise it, immediately it's over. I don't want to stop the desire of a player but, at the same time, I'm just a little part of the club, you have to talk to the club. I have never ever been involved in that, and what the club decides for me is OK."

Guardiola reaffirmed his stance on Silva's future when pressed on his uncertain response, adding: "I want the best for the players, but I want Bernardo to stay, definitely, 100 per cent, I want him to stay here.

"But, at the same time, if you want to leave and have an offer and the clubs have an agreement, it's common sense what I said, it's nothing special, this is the reality.

"He's an important player for me, Bernardo is special. I don't know what is going to happen. As far as Manchester City know, we didn't get any offer, last season either, this is what I can say. Bernardo is ready, he's training really well, he's ready for Sunday and that's all."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.