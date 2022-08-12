Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou targeting 'one or two' more signings

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of adding more players to his squad before the transfer window shuts.

The Scottish champions have made seven signings so far this summer, including permanent deals for Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Postecoglou insists the club are not currently in negotiations with any potential signings, but they would move for the right player.

"Whilst the window's open, we've done most of our business," he told Sky Sports News.

"The stuff we needed to do, we've done, but we'll stay active. There's still the possibility of some guys moving out and we're still keen to bring maybe one or two in, but it has to be the right ones.

"At the moment, we're not in talks or negotiations with any players linked to us anyway. It's not coming from us, but we'll stay active for the next couple of weeks and see how things go.

"The players we've brought in have made our squad stronger so it's about the right ones now. If they're available, then we'll move for them."

Hatate to miss Kilmarnock clash

Celtic will once again be without midfielder Reo Hatate on Sunday when they take on Kilmarnock, live on Sky Sports.

The midfielder missed the 3-1 win at Ross County with a knock and Postecoglou will not risk him on the artificial surface at Rugby Park.

Image: Reo Hatate will miss Celtic's game at Kilmarnock

"It's not going to be an easy trip for us," said the manager who will make a late decision on the fitness of Stephen Welsh.

"Every week has a different kind of challenge but also an opportunity for us to overcome those things.

"The first two weeks of the season have been solid for us in terms of performances and two good results. We just need to continue with that."

