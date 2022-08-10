Celtic and Rangers out of reach but Aberdeen the ones to watch, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd believes it is too much to expect any team to challenge the Old Firm in the Scottish Premiership this season, but expects a revitalised Aberdeen to impress...

Jim Goodwin replaced Stephen Glass at Aberdeen as they struggled to a 10th-place finish and he has made big changes over the summer with nine new faces coming in and 10 heading out.

They opened the new season with a 2-0 defeat to champions Celtic before hammering Goodwin's former club St Mirren in their following match.

Hearts finished last season in third, a massive 13 points ahead of the rest but Boyd does not see any team being able to catch the Old Firm.

The Ibrox side face St Johnstone this weekend after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Union Saint-Gilloise and reach the Champions League play-offs.

They will now play PSV Eindhoven as they look to join Celtic in the group stages.

Will Rangers recover from CL action?

"When you look at the standards Rangers set last season, that's the level the fans, the players and the manager will want them to get to every game.

"Rangers are used to playing midweek then going again at the weekend. I think the difficult thing is coming off the high of a big European night, especially if you've had a positive result, to playing a team in your own league where sometimes the feeling around a match is a bit different. The only way to change that is if they start really well against the opposition and the fans will get behind you.

Image: Rangers will face PSV for a place in the Champions League group stages

"You could see against Union Saint-Gilloise the team were starting to gel together to reach the level Giovanni van Bronckhorst would expect them to be playing at. There is still room for improvement.

"St Johnstone is a good game to have off the back of a European game. Callum Davidson had a fantastic win away to Motherwell last week, but it's a game you would expect Rangers to win."

'Celtic have started brightly'

"Celtic have had a full week of training to prepare and are a well-oiled machine. They look as if they've kicked on from last season as well and Ange Postecoglou has had a period of time now to work with the players to get them into the shape and the way he wants to play. If you look at the way the two full-backs play, they're like central midfielders and that comes from hard work on the training field. You can see Celtic are reaping the benefit from that.

"Having Kyogo back gives them a different dimension up front, but I think the star man for them right now is Jota. Kilmarnock are going to have to be very wary of him at the weekend. I'm sure it's a challenge Derek McInnes and his team will be looking forward to. Celtic have started the season brightly, they're in great form and creating plenty of opportunities."

Will Aberdeen challenge Hearts for third?

"There is no chance of any club challenging the Old Firm for the title this season. Hearts will be contending with European football this season as well, the success of last season has given them that. This season that could be a hindrance having to play Thursday then Sunday. Hibs have spent a lot of money, but whether they've strengthened or not will be judged over the coming weeks and months.

"I think the team to watch at the moment, out with Rangers and Celtic, are Aberdeen. Jim Goodwin and his staff have done an unbelievable job so far. They lost on the opening day against Celtic, but there were plenty of positives, then they go and thrash St Mirren 4-1. There is an attractive style there and Bojan Miovski seems to be causing problems. I think Aberdeen could be the team to challenge Hearts for the third spot, but I don't think anyone will challenge Rangers and Celtic at the top."

European action 'brilliant for Scottish football'

Image: Celtic last reached the Champions League group stages the in 2017/18 season

"Celtic are guaranteed Champions League football and if Rangers do get there, to have our two big clubs playing Champions League football would be a fantastic achievement. PSV have recruited very well and they're a good team so it's going to be a difficult game but it's one where they've got a chance of getting to the group stages. There are no easy games at this point so, although there are plenty of positives to take from Tuesday night, there is going to have to be a huge improvement if Rangers are going to qualify.

Image: Dundee United qualified for Europe for the first time in a decade

"When you then look at Hearts, they will face either Linfield or FC Zurich for a spot in the Europa League group stages and worst case, they will play Europa Conference League football until November. Dundee United are in with a fighting chance as well after that great first-leg result against AZ Alkmaar. It would be brilliant for Scottish football if we have a few clubs in the group stages, it would generate more funds and hopefully attract better players to the league."