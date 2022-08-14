Anthony Gordon: Chelsea interested in signing Everton forward amid reports of £40m bid

Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

One source has told Sky Sports News they have tabled a £40m bid. Everton's position during this window has been the player is not for sale.

Tottenham wanted to sign the 21-year-old in a package deal with Richarlison for a combined £80m earlier in the summer but Everton were not interested in selling him then.

Newcastle also made an approach but did not submit a formal bid.

Gordon has started both of Everton's two Premier League games so far this season, playing as a false number nine in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the striker recovers from a knee injury.

£40m for a 21-year-old who has played 51 times in the Premier League? He's not set the heather on fire yet.

Gordon has made 51 Premier League appearances so far for Everton, scoring four goals.

It was his free-kick which led to Jarrad Branthwaite scoring an equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December last year.

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness said: "£40m for a 21-year-old who has played 51 times in the Premier League? He's not set the heather on fire yet.

"He's a dribbler and he's quick enough. For me, he goes to ground a bit too easily but that's a lot of money for someone who's only played 50 games. It's not screaming at you when you see him play that he's going to be a top man."

'Everton cannot afford to let Gordon leave'

Image: Gordon's effort is ruled out for offside against Aston Villa

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"It's a lot of money (£40m) for a young player who is just coming onto the scene, but I don't see how Everton could accept that. The position they find themselves in right now, lacking attacking players.

"He's the one big hope for the club. The supporters aren't deaf at Everton. They've lost their first two games and they know they're in for a difficult season. They need attacking players to come in so there's no way they can let him go.

"Especially with him being a local lad, he's the one fans are hanging their hats on. I think it would have to be a lot higher than that if Everton are going to sanction that."

Where would Gordon fit in at Chelsea?

Image: Gordon is lined up by Chelsea as a winger replacement

Sky Sports' Karen Carney:

"There's been rumours of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech going so he'd be more of a like-for-like replacement for one of them. He's young, he's an English talent and that's the sort of recruitment they've gone for.

"They want some young and some experienced players. In terms of getting in a recognised centre forward, he's not the type of player or answer that's been spoken about."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.