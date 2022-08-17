Beth Mead and Sarina Wiemgan nominated for UEFA Women's Player and Women's Coach of the Year prizes

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been nominated for the UEFA Women's Manager of the Year prize, with Beth Mead one of three players listed in the Player category.

The Lionesses pair helped England to a first major tournament victory in 56 years, with Wiegman masterminding the European Championship triumph from the dugout and Mead ending up as not only the tournament's top goalscorer but the Player of the Tournament as well.

Wiegman was named alongside Germany national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, whose team England beat in the Wembley final back at the end of July. Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor was the third manager named in the Manager of the Year shortlist after guiding her team to a Champions League victory earlier this summer.

Mead, who scored six goals and registered five assists in the Women's Euros, was named alongside fellow midfielders Lena Oberdorf, of Wolfsburg and Germany, and Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas.

Image: Germany manager Martina Voss Tecklenburg was nominated alongside Wiegman for the manager prize

The winners of the two awards will be announced at the UEFA men's Champions League group stage draw on Thursday August 25.

Oberdorf won the Young Player of the Tournament award at the Women's Euros just after losing the final to England, while Putellas is the reigning Women's Ballon D'Or champion but missed this summer's international tournament with Spain due to a serious knee injury.

Image: Spain's Alexia Putellas (left) and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf were also nominated for the player award

It has been a terrific few months for Arsenal winger Mead, who has been nominated for the Women's Super League Player of the Season, Ballon D'Or and the PFA WSL Fan's Player of the Year awards over the past year. She did manage to win the Player of the Season and Women's Supporters' Club Player of the Season awards with the Gunners.

Wiegman, who also led her native Netherlands to European Championship glory five years ago on home soil, is a two-time winner of the FIFA Women's Best Coach award.

The 2022/23 Women's Super League season kicks off on the weekend of September 10/11, with defending champions Chelsea starting at home to West Ham.

That curtain-raising round of fixtures also features a mouth-watering match-up between the teams which finished second and third in the WSL last season, with Arsenal going to Manchester City.

Arsenal only missed out on the title by a point last season, so their home match with Chelsea on the weekend of January 14/15 - the first round of games after the WSL's month-long winter break - and trip to face Emma Hayes' side on the penultimate weekend of the season, May 20/21, could be pivotal.