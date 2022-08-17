 Skip to content

Manchester United: Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a stake in the club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer."

Wednesday 17 August 2022 20:17, UK

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and Ligue 1 club Nice is believed to be interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control of the club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, his spokesperson has said, with a view to taking full control of the club.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.

Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, is the CEO of Ineos Group Ltd and owns cycling team Ineos Grenadiers as well as Ligue 1 club Nice, who he took over in 2019.

The 69-year-old tabled a last-minute £4.25 billion bid to buy Chelsea this summer but saw his offer rejected as American businessman Todd Boehly successfully took over the club.

The Glazer family are considering selling a minority stake in Manchester United, according to Bloomberg.

Preliminary discussions have been held about bringing in a new investor, Bloomberg reports. United are not commenting on the report.

The Glazers have owned Manchester United since 2005.

