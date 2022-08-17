Manchester United: Glazer family consider selling minority stake in Premier League club

Preliminary discussions have been held about bringing in a new investor to Manchester United, Bloomberg reports; United are not commenting on the report; the Glazers have owned Manchester United since 2005
Wednesday 17 August 2022 17:02, UK
The Glazer family are considering selling a minority stake in Manchester United, according to Bloomberg.
Preliminary discussions have been held about bringing in a new investor, Bloomberg reports.
United are not commenting on the report.
The Glazers have owned Manchester United since 2005.
United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports - after a difficult start to the new Premier League season, losing to Brighton and Brentford.
The 13-time Premier League champions are currently bottom of the table after two games.