Leeds forward Rodrigo tops Power Rankings table | Dean Henderson and Gabriel Jesus in pursuit

Leeds forward Rodrigo reaches summit of form table, with Jack Harrison also in ascent; Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Den Henderson holds runner-up spot; Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli among elite; Wilfried Zaha soars 28 places into top 10

Thursday 25 August 2022 11:22, UK

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last two matchdays...

Leeds forward Rodrigo has toppled Gabriel Jesus atop the form chart after scoring his fourth goal in three games in the emphatic 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Team-mate Jack Harrison (No 5) teed up the Spaniard for his side's second goal, before the roles reversed and Harrison secured all three points for Jesse Marsch's men.

Both players are prime Fantasy picks in midfield, with Rodrigo costing £6.3m and selected by 21.9 per cent and Harrison valued at £6m and selected by only 2.8 per cent.

Nottingham Forest stopper Dean Henderson retained his runner-up spot after making seven saves to help his side earn a point in a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Fantasy: Dean Henderson

Position: Goalkeeper
Cost: £4.5m
Selected: 9.3 per cent

Arsenal forward Jesus assisted Martin Odegaard's (No 8) second quick-fire goal in a 3-0 against Bournemouth - but still slipped into third spot, with Gabriel Martinelli (No 10) also tumbling seven places.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha (No 4) has burst from the blocks this season and soared 28 places after scoring a match-winning double in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa - having scored at Liverpool the previous weekend.

Fantasy: Wilfried Zaha

Position: Midfielder
Cost: £7.1m
Selected: 11.1 per cent

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (No 6) maintained his ever-present standing among the elite performers, threading a delightful pass for Bernardo Silva to level the scores and salvage a point in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle.

Newcastle centre-back Fabian Schar (No 7) held firm in the rankings following an impressive performance at St. James' Park, while team-mate Kieran Trippier (No 9) roared into the top 10 after netting a stunning free-kick.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...

